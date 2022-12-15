Sienna was an impressive winner of the U11 girls event in last Sunday's fourth and last race of the season in the West Yorkshire Cross Country League at Oulton.

After setting off like a train, she was already about 15 metres ahead by the time the runners took the first bend after about 200 metres.

Sienna continued to gradually extend the lead as she made her way round the course of about 1600 metres and was all of 60m clear of the field as she crossed the finish line.

Sienna had previously won the first two races in the league series, but had to miss race three due to illness.

Last Sunday's victory, however, meant that she was the overall winner of this year's U11 age group.

She is Pontefract AC's first overall winner in the West Yorkshire Cross Country League from any of the junior or senior age groups and proud club chairman Cyril Jones said: “Sienna has a very bright future in the sport of athletics and particularly in cross country running.

"Her performances this year have been all the more incredible when considering that she still has one more year in the Under 11 age group.

"I am looking forward to her making an even bigger impact as she goes through to the higher age groups.”

One week earlier, in the South Yorkshire Indoor Open Meeting at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, Sienna won the U11 girls 150m, setting a Pontefract club record of 21.99 seconds.

She also won the 600m in a very fast one minute: 51.88 seconds.

In last Sunday's cross country race, Julian Rutkowski finished tenth in the U11 boys race – his best performance this year. Toby Johnson finished 26th and Theo Lighten came 32nd.

In the U15 girls race, Trudie Robson crossed the line in 25th position with Millie Force coming in 35th. Tom Shinkins finished 20th in the U15 boys race.

