First for Pontefract Athletics Club as Sienna Lavine is crowned West Yorkshire champion
Young runner Sienna Lavine has become the first athlete from Pontefract Athletics Club to be crowned as an overall winner in the West Yorkshire Cross Country League.
Sienna was an impressive winner of the U11 girls event in last Sunday's fourth and last race of the season in the West Yorkshire Cross Country League at Oulton.
After setting off like a train, she was already about 15 metres ahead by the time the runners took the first bend after about 200 metres.
Sienna continued to gradually extend the lead as she made her way round the course of about 1600 metres and was all of 60m clear of the field as she crossed the finish line.
Sienna had previously won the first two races in the league series, but had to miss race three due to illness.
Last Sunday's victory, however, meant that she was the overall winner of this year's U11 age group.
She is Pontefract AC's first overall winner in the West Yorkshire Cross Country League from any of the junior or senior age groups and proud club chairman Cyril Jones said: “Sienna has a very bright future in the sport of athletics and particularly in cross country running.
"Her performances this year have been all the more incredible when considering that she still has one more year in the Under 11 age group.
"I am looking forward to her making an even bigger impact as she goes through to the higher age groups.”
One week earlier, in the South Yorkshire Indoor Open Meeting at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, Sienna won the U11 girls 150m, setting a Pontefract club record of 21.99 seconds.
She also won the 600m in a very fast one minute: 51.88 seconds.
Pontefract athlete Sienna Lavine steps up again for second West Yorkshire Cross Country League victory
In last Sunday's cross country race, Julian Rutkowski finished tenth in the U11 boys race – his best performance this year. Toby Johnson finished 26th and Theo Lighten came 32nd.
In the U15 girls race, Trudie Robson crossed the line in 25th position with Millie Force coming in 35th. Tom Shinkins finished 20th in the U15 boys race.
In last Saturday's Northern Athletics Indoor Open Meeting at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, Katie Kelly clocked a personal best of 8.81 seconds in the U17 ladies 60m sprint. She also recorded 46.51 seconds in the 300m. Will Carter clocked 11.61 in the senior men's 60m hurdles and cleared 5.37m in the long jump.