Pontefract athlete Sienna Lavine steps up again for second West Yorkshire Cross Country League victory

After securing victory in race one in the West Yorkshire Cross Country League three weeks ago at Nunroyd Park, Yeadon, Sienna stepped up to the plate again in last Sunday's second race, which took place at Thornes Park, Wakefield.

Sienna was first over the finish line again in the Under 11 girls age group, finishing nine seconds clear of the field with almost 50 athletes from other clubs throughout West Yorkshire trailing in her wake following another outstanding run.

Pontefract AC’s Julian Rutkowski also had a good run in the Under 11 boys race, finishing 14th, which was six places higher than he was able to finish in the opening race in the county series.

Pontefract AC's Sienna Lavine won the U11 girls race at the West Yorkshire Cross Country League meeting at Thornes Park, Wakefield.

He was followed home by Pontefract teammates Toby Johnson, who was 28th, Joe Whittaker (30th) and Theo Lighten (40th).

In the Under 15 girls race, Abi Teece came home 36th with Milly Force in 39th, Julia Rutkowska 42nd and Emma Denton 48th.

Tom Shinkins finished 31st in the Under 15 boys race and Susie Hinchcliffe was 44th in the Senior women’s category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the road running side, Pontefract’s Kevin Waite enjoyed a good run in last Sunday's Wistow 10K, finishing in 41 minutes, 46 seconds – just two seconds outside the Pontefract club's record for men over 60.