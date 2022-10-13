Pontefract athletes enjoy success at opposite ends of age scale

Christine McCarthy was selected to represent England in the veterans international marathon against the Celtic nations at Chester and rose to the occasion.

The Pontefract distance runner won the women's over 60 race in an outstanding time of three hours, 19 minutes and 35 seconds.

A mark of her outstanding performance was that when crossing the finish line she was a full six minutes clear of the athlete in second place.

Christine McCarthy at the top of the podium after receiving her award as winner of the international marathon against the Celtic nations in the Women's Over 60 age group at Chester.

At the other end of the age scale, Pontefract’s Sienna Lavine, still only nine years old, was an impressive winner of the Under 11 girls race in the West Yorkshire Cross Country League at Nunroyd Park, Yeadon.

This was only the second time that an athlete from the Pontefract club had finished first in a West Yorkshire Cross Country League race.

The performance was all the more impressive when taking into account that Sienna will still be in the Under 11 age group next year.

Cyril Jones, Pontefract Athletics Club chairman said: “Sienna is clearly a very talented athlete and I feel sure that she is destined to have a bright future in the sport of athletics.”

Sienna Lavine celebrates winning the Under 11 girls race in the West Yorkshire Cross Country League at Nunroyd Park, Yeadon.

The success of Pontefract Athletics Club continued in the Yorkshire County Indoor Open Meeting at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Francesca Ward won her heat in the Under 15 girls 60 metres, setting a club record of 8.67 seconds.

Emily Kelly clocked 9.43 seconds in the same event.

Francesca then recorded 28.56 seconds for the 200 metres with Emily finishing in 31.81.

Emily also achieved a 3.37m leap in the long jump.

Katie Kelly made it two club records on the day when she produced an excellent 63.28 seconds in the Under 17 Ladies 400 metres. Julia Rutkowska clocked 73.94 in the same event.

Katie also ran well in the 200 metres, finishing in 28 seconds exactly.

Julian Rutkowski ran well in his first race over 800 metres in the Under 13 boys age group, finishing in two minutes, 51.03 seconds.