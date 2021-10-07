Fisher and Perry hit the target but Slazenger slip up in the rain at Lincoln

Danny Perry, scorer for Slazenger first team.

Goals came from Isaac Fisher and Danny Perry, but they were beaten 4-2.

In time honoured cliché, Slazenger seconds match against visitors Leeds Adel thirds genuinely was a game of two halves.

A strong combination of Amir Khalil and Paul Wiper in the centre controlled the game in the first half and the hosts led 3-1 as Ian Hedges and Asad Baig (two) scored.

However, in the second half, things were not as simple. It was obvious that Adel had received the hairdryer treatment and came back with intent. This was matched with a shocking five minutes from the home side midway through the half, which allowed the visitors to net three goals.

With time running out, Slaz reorganised, but it was too little, too late.

Isaac Burrows had a fantastic game at the back to take the man of the match awards.

The men’s thirds hosted City of York sixths and came away with a well earned 4-1 win as Damian Greig (two), Matt Smith and Mark Hammond netted.

Slazenger men’s fifths battled after conceding two early goals, but went down 2-1.

Keith Stevenson scored in the second half while keeper Adam Garside pulled off some superb saves and was man of the match. Amar Khalil was also superb all match.

Slazenger Ladies first team enjoyed a comprehensive 6-1 victory over Harrogate seconds.

The result never looked in doubt once Frankie, returning from one of hockey’s shortest retirements, scored the opener.

Further goals for Rudgie and Maisie earned a comfortable 3-0 half-time lead.

Harrogate pulled a goal back, but this sparked Slaz back into life as they finished the game strongly.

an own goal and a sweet strike by Hannah rounded off the game with further goals from Maisie and a Harrogate defender before Hannah rounded off the match with a sweet strike.

In a really good win, Maisie was a well deserved player of the match.

The ladies thirds lost 7-0 to Otliensians in a tough game they will learn from.

Player of the match went to Imogen Kirk-Smith who worked tirelessly throughout.

The ladies fourth team beat Leeds Adel fifths 4-3 in their first league match.

Ingrid Coughtry was first to score for Slazenger and after Adel equalised Evie Mollart netted to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Two goals in quick succession by Frankie Tyrrell and Lyn Wood, who was supported by new player Emma Hammond, gave Slaz control at 4-1 in the second half.

Forever hopeful of the win, they were surprised by Adel's fight back and they too scored 2 further goals in quick succession. The final minutes left Slazenger's holding on with Adel making a last attempt for the draw and hitting the post shortly before the final whistle.

Best players were Evie Mollart and Rachel Rutherford.

Slazenger U18s were unable to capitalise on a flying start as they bowed out of the EH Cup 7-3 at home to Leeds.

Luke Minchella and Tommy Randle netted early goals, but Leeds hit back with Slaz’s only further goal coming from Alex Stacey.