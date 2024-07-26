Fishing results

By Wayne JonesContributor
Published 26th Jul 2024, 12:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
All the gear fishing club from castleford.

Our latest match on lake 2 at rising sun york results 1st Wayne Jones 93lb. 2nd Gary webley 89lb...3rd Craig stones 75lb this was a cracking day with plenty of carp showing. Match was last Saturday 20th July.

Related topics:Fishing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.