Fishing results

All the gear fishing club from castleford.
Our latest match on lake 2 at rising sun york results 1st Wayne Jones 93lb. 2nd Gary webley 89lb...3rd Craig stones 75lb this was a cracking day with plenty of carp showing. Match was last Saturday 20th July.
