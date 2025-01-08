Gamefight Wakefield martial arts club is going from strength to strength

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wakefield martial arts club has been able to look back on a highly successful 2024.

It has been a transformative year for Gamefight Wakefield, marked by significant growth, facility upgrades and outstanding competition achievements.

The progress is extending into the start of 2025 with expansion planned to go to a larger, upgraded space, on the floor above their current gym, providing an enhanced environment for both new and experienced martial artists.

With the addition of new mat space and changing rooms, the gym is better equipped to accommodate Gamefight’s growing membership and create a comfortable, top-tier training atmosphere.

Successful youngsters from the Gamefight Wakefield martial arts club.

The Carlton Street club has also expanded its class timetable, offering more options for members of all ages and abilities.

The introduction of kids' classes has been especially well-received, contributing to a steady increase in overall membership.

"We are proud to see more young athletes joining the Gamefight community,” said Gamefight Wakefield founder Danny Milnes.

"We are also excited to highlight our partnership with Guts Over Fear Mixed Martial Arts Gym, located on the floor below. This collaboration enriches the martial arts offerings at Gamefight Wakefield.

Guts Over Fear, led by the highly successful Muay Thai coach Daz Smith, complements our training environment.

"The gym is also proud to feature Abed Mghrbel, a world-class boxing coach who trains former world boxing champion Josh Warrington.

"This partnership brings a wealth of expertise and creates a well-rounded atmosphere for combat sports enthusiasts.”

Danny is excited for what can be achieved in 2025.

He added: “As we move into 2025, we are focused on continuing to build a stronger community, introducing more advanced training sessions and fostering further competition success.

"We look forward to hosting more inter-club events, deepening our community engagement and developing the next generation of martial artists.

“Gamefight Wakefield remains a beacon of growth, achievement, and camaraderie. We are grateful to our members, instructors and the local community for their unwavering support.”

Gamefight UK has added more competition success, locally, nationally and internationally in another successful year.

For the Carlton Street-based club 2024 has been a year of impressive accomplishments on the competition front.

Gamefight Wakefield athletes achieved remarkable results, earning 24 gold medals, 22 silvers and 15 bronze with members competing at prestigious events, showcasing their talent and dedication.

Notable performances took place at top-tier competitions, including the NOGI British Open, AllStars Northern Pro, Empire Grappling Lancashire Open, BJJ Junior World Championships, London Fall IBJJF International Open, South Yorkshire Open, Grappling Industries Manchester, Empire Grappling Events and BJJ British Open 2024.

Outstanding seven-year-old Ren Bradley led the way with titles at World, European and British level in a remarkable year of gold medal success.

Piotr Bielak achieved gold and silver medal success in the AllStars Northern Pro in November to go alongside silvers from the National Masters, South Yorkshire Open and a bronze from the South Yorkshire and Yorkshire Opens.

In the AllStars Northern Pro Danny Mines earned a silver as did Ely while Osman took bronze.

Graham Meek won gold in the Merseyside Open and also earned silver in the BJJ Gi and No Gi Championships and Yorkshire Open plus bronze in the National Masters.

Merseyside Open success came for Ely while Andy Hayes stepped up big to win at the Empire Grappling - South Yorkshire Open, an event in which Igor Istrati brought home a silver as did teammates Ibrahim and Damien.