Garden Oasis wins feature race in Pontefract’s Ladies Day

The glitz and glamour returned to Pontefract Racecourse when it hosted the annual Ladies Day.

Stilettoes, hats and fascinators were the order of the as the ladies of Yorkshire dressed to impress to be in with a chance of winning the coveted Best Dressed Lady competition for an amazing prize of an all-inclusive holiday to the fantastic RIU Dubai resort.

It was the 10th year that RIU Hotels and Resorts had sponsored the event and the 2025 Best Dressed Lady competition winner was Estelle Race.

The opening race on the card was the 1m2f HEB Cleaning and Hygiene Handicap for amateur riders and Star Start followed up his Beverley dead-heat last week with the narrowest of successes under Charli Parker for trainer Ruth Carr. With the handicapper unlikely to overreact to this success he should continue to be competitive.

The Karl Burke-trained Gold Queen Kindly made an impressive winning debut in the Jayne – On Course Lady Bookmaker EBF Maiden Stakes.

Despite showing plenty of inexperience the son of Lope De Vega got the hang of things late on, eventually winning with a little in hand under Clifford Lee.

The feature race, the RIU Hotels & Resorts Ladies Day Veteran’s Handicap over 1m, is always a popular event as it’s open to horses aged six-years old and over and features popular equine stars who the public may have been following for a little while.

That is certainly the case for winner Garden Oasis who was notching his 14th career success. David Allan had the Tim Easterby-trained ten-year-old at the head of affairs from the off and he bravely fought off all-comers, proving a very popular winner.

The FBS Chartered Accounts Chaplins Club Handicap remembers a real hero of the northern sprinting circuit for his trainer David Chapman and it was David’s granddaughter Ruth Carr who trained the winner of the 2025 renewal.

Betweenthesticks was sent off at odds of 33/1 but was sent to the front early by James Sullivan and held on gamely to record a double on the day for Carr.

The most impressive winner of the day came in the 2m1f Napoleons Casino Bradford Handicap with Captain Potter recording his second win at Pontefract this season.

The Brian Ellison representative scored by five-lengths with Ben Robinson in the saddle and he looks set to return to bid for a third success at Pontefract in the coming weeks as doing so would land the £3,000 Chairman’s Challenge bonus for his connections.

The 6f Bet With Jayne – Your Local Bookmaker Handicap rounded off a competitive afternoon of racing and the Paul Midgley-trained Novello Lad justified strong support in the moments before the off.

David Nolan delivered his challenge inside the final furlong and fought off the attentions of Sir Garfield in the closing stages.

The next race meeting at Pontefract is the final Family Day of the year on Sunday, August 17, bringing the usual array of family filled entertainment and tickets are selling fast for the event.

Racegoers are encouraged to book online in advance to avoid disappointment. Further information can be found on the website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk