Golden Lion Dudes triumph in Quiz League Handicap Cup final

FTQL Handicap Cup Winners 2025 (from left) Andrew Lyman, Peter Askins, Steve Healey, Steve Scott (captain), Stacey Curtis (of sponsors Layers Cleaning, who presented the trophy), Lorna Taylor, Frank Hemingway, Ken Glew.

The Golden Lion Dudes, of Ferrybridge, won the Five Towns Quiz League Handicap Cup when they beat Featherstone Hotel Phoenix by a score of 109 points to 98 in the final.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoenix started the match with a handicap of 37 to 13 so this means that the actual match scores were 96 points Dudes to 61 points Phoenix.

Also on the night the now traditional fun Pairs Quiz, where pairs are drawn at random, was won by sheer coincidence that they were drawn together for a second year in a row by Evan Lynch, of Lofthouse Lions, and Helen Topps, of Flanagan's Army, and was therefore won, amazingly, given the random nature of the pairings raffle, by the actual defending champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is onto the main finals' night held, at the Olde Tavern in Pontefract, on Monday with the Knockout Cup Final seeing Carleton Grangers vs Flanagan's Army and the Plate Knockout Final contested between Kippax Legionnaires and Olde Tavern Allsorts.

Pairs winners 2025 Evan Lynch and Helen Topps with Stacey Curtis (centre), of sponsors Layers Cleaning, who presented the trophy.

Start time is 7.45pm, food provided, raffle and presentations for the season. This final event of the year will see the retirement of league secretary Simon Curtis, who started the FTQL 34 years ago aged 27 along with local quizman Harry Beevers.

Simon has decided that at now age 61, the time has come to step down and for the league to appoint a successor.