Golds for girls as White Rose boxers claim medal haul at Hull Box Cup

There were impressive performances and medals galore for White Rose Boxing Club’s fighters at the Hull Box Cup.

Bobby James Francis, Bronson Hall, Isla Hall, Ella-Mai James, Bobby Hall, Freddie Carmen, TJ Knight, Alan Doherty, Mckenzie Hartley, Maisy Wardle and Farrah Cunniff were in action, fighting in some very competitive weight classes.

Freddie, Ella-Mai, Bobby Hall, Bobby James and Bronson all made the final, leaving with silver medals after some controversial decisions, while TJ lost in the quarter-final having faced English number one and two-time national champion Jayden Price after another controversial verdict.

The girls brought home the goods for the Wakefield club with Maisy and Farrah both picking up gold medals.

Maisy boxed in the under 46kg female schoolgirl category and Farrah boxed in a senior female 60kg category, taking on the same girl she boxed in Haringey final only a few weeks previously.

Chloe Giglio, from The Wolves Den, was a battling opponent but Farrah boxed perfectly to instruction and was chosen as the best boxer of the tournament on her ring and won a pair of golden gloves, as well as £100 from Hull Box Cup.

Meanwhile, five White Rose boxers made the journey to Ireland to compete in the Monkstown Box Cup.

Jeremiah McDonagh, William Connors and Caden James all took part in skills bouts while Alan Doherty and TJ Knight contested in scored bouts.

TJ Knight, right, fought Jayden Price, left, in both the Hull and Monkstown tournaments.

Alan was involved in a brilliant semi-final against a local lad, narrowly losing out but impressing the crowd with his performance.

TJ earned a unanimous victory in his semi-final unanimously and then faced the same opponent he lost out to in the Hull Box Cup, Jayden Price.

The Wakefield fighter took the English number one the distance but ultimately lost out on the decision.

Only two hours later, TJ stepped-in to fight Irish number one Pa Casey, whose original opponent had pulled out of the contest.

The Irish boxer had an impressive record of 35-0 with 18 stoppages and although TJ was still recovering from his earlier fight, the Wakefield boxer produced another excellent display before losing out on the decision.

To top a brilliant weekend for White Rose, 10-year-old Caden James, fighting at 30kg, was awarded the best boxer of the tournament, out of the skills contests, and was awarded a belt.