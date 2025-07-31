New English champion Levi Goddard. Picture courtesy of Vanquish Gym

Sixteen-year-old Hemsworth kickboxer Levi Goddard travelled to Burnley and returned ‘over the moon’ having won the IKBO English title at 55kg with his first-round stoppage of opponent Chris Egerton on the latter’s home turf.

“I got him with an overhand right punch and a left-hand punch to the body towards the end of the first round and he couldn’t continue,” said Goddard.

“We were meant to fight five rounds of 90 seconds each. Chris was fine and I was delighted to have won the title.

"We didn’t have any body protection but still wear headgear.

“I’ve been doing kickboxing training for six years now and at Vanquish gym in Hemsworth for the last three. I live in Thurnscoe so it’s a 10-minute car journey. I’m there maybe five times a week sometimes for 90 minutes a session. I love everything about it. It’s great fun and I want to do this as a professional. That’s my ambition.”

Mother Lynsay Lee said: ‘It’s great that he’s so positive about this activity which has given him focus and purpose.

"It takes some organising travelling to training and events, but I’ll support Levi all the way.

"Levi also assists at the club with younger children and has become a bit of a role model. We’re grateful to coaches Gav and Carla for all the investment they’ve put into Levi and the other children.”

Gav Pearson and multiple world kickboxing champion Carla Hesslegrave are joint head coaches at Vanquish.

"We opened the club together about 10 years ago,’ said Pearson, 43. “And we have about 60 fighters attending weekly in three sections, juniors, cadets and seniors.

"Levi combines raw natural talent with a punishing work ethic in training making him mentally as well as physically tough enough to succeed. We call him the ‘luscious brick’.”

Levi does not always win, having recently been defeated by rising Midlands talent Harry Nutt as both boys competed for a boxing title on a show in Cannock with local lad Harry winning on points.

"This was my toughest fight yet. Harry and I were both commended on some beautiful exchanges of punches,” explained Levi.

"I’m getting better the more I train and obviously I’m keen to collect more belts.”

To reach his full potential Levi needs sponsorship. Any interested individuals or companies can contact his mother Lynsay Lee on Facebook or by e-mail [email protected]. To find out about training at Vanquish visit https://www.facebook.com/VanquishMartialArts