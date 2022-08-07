Hollie Doyle is star of the show on Ladies Day at Pontefract Racecourse

Stilettoes, hats and fascinators were the order of the day as the ladies of Yorkshire dressed to impress to be in with a chance of winning the coveted Best Dressed Lady competition for an amazing prize of an all-inclusive holiday to the fantastic RIU Cancun resort in Mexico, writes Richard Hammill.

The first 500 racegoers through the Premier Enclosure entrance were greeted with a glass of bubbly and a buttonhole to kick start their day

The coveted Best Dressed competitions took place before racing and the Heart Angels were on hand to pick 100 ladies and 20 gents for their respective finals.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Look Back Smiling edges home to give jockey Hollie Doyle the first of four winners at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

It was the seventh year RIU Hotels & Resorts have sponsored the Best Dressed competitions and they provided yet another spectacular prize for the winning lady and runner-up. Around 100 ladies took to the Parade Ring in the hope of claiming the big prize and it was Karen Yates who took the crown.

Appropriately the story on the track was dominated by Hollie Doyle who travelled to Pontefract for four rides and collected four wins with some fantastic performances in the saddle.

Her first win was gained on board Ed Dunlop’s newcomer, Look Back Smiling. Eleven two-year-olds went to post and there was a superb finish with the first four horses separated by under a length.

There was a lengthy stewards enquiry as the winner gave a bump to the runner-up, Zaman Jemil, who was the only runner on the card for trainer Harry and Roger Charlton. However, it was not deemed to have affected the result and Look Back Smiling kept the prize.

Soul Seeker, ridden by Danny Tudhope, holds on to win for trainer David O’Meara. Picture: Alan Wright

Jedd O’Keeffe and owners Ellipsis saddled two runners in the 2m1f handicap and the two stablemates came to the fore to battle out the finish. Hollie Doyle and Kincade had briefly looked vulnerable as Nikhi drew alongside at the furlong marker but the winner found more under an inspired ride to hold on by a half length.

Hollie’s third win came on board Roger Fell’s Global Spirit in the Veterans’ Handicap. In another stirring finish, the seven-year-old just repelled the challenge of Tim Easterby’s Jewel Maker by a head.

The final leg of the incredible four timer came on board course favourite Corinthia Knight in the finale. The winner, trained by Archie Watson and owned by the Ontoawinner syndicate, has now won three races at Pontefract in 2022, taking his course record to an incredible six wins out of eight starts.

In the day’s best finish, under half a length separated the first four home with the brave top weight gamely fending off Fast and Loose, Commandment and Haymaker who all tried to head the winner.

There was a fairytale to open the card as well as fundraiser extraordinaire, Jack Lander, registered his first win in the saddle. On only his fourth ride, the 16-year-old rode a race full of maturity in the amateur jockeys handicap to win on Tele Red for Pontefract’s leading trainer in 2022, Karl Burke.

Jack has already raised a huge amount for the Injured Jockeys Fund and Racing Together.

The jockeys found it easier in the races where Hollie Doyle did not have ride and Danny Tudhope and Callum Rodriguez both added their names to the scoresheet.

Captain Corelli scored easily for Rodriguez and trainer Julie Camacho who saddled four winners herself from just five runners across the country.

Tudhope had to work considerably harder on board David O’Meara’s Soul Seeker who showed a welcome return to form. He was crying out for the line in the last furlong as the pack started to close but the winning post came in time and he scored by a length.