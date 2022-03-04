How US Junior Open champion Harris fits life around squash

Asia Harris celebrates winning the US Junior Open U17s title.

The 17-year-old professional represented England in the Five Nations and last year won gold and the girls U17s title in the US Junior Open. Since playing in America she has also finished third for the British U23s in a tournament in Roehampton.

She said: "As well as playing tournaments, you have to attend many training sessions in which playing for England gives you an opportunity to train with the England team a few times a year.

"In January, we had an England squad session at the University of Nottingham, enduring two days’ worth of hard training, matches, bleep tests and many more hard tasks.

"On top of training I also have to fit college around my schedule to ensure that both academically and physically, I keep to the top of my standards.

"My normal week would include college on Mondays to Wednesdays, solo practice during these days and college on a Thursday morning.

"From college on a Thursday I get the train to Sheffield to join in with a group session with my coach Nick Mathew, along with other professional players ranked 29 to 160 in the world.

"At the moment, squash is costing roughly around £20,000 a year and I need support paying for flights, petrol, hotels and much more. I am looking for sponsorship to help support my chosen career to be able to still compete and train as much as I do.

"This year I will be looking to head out to Philadelphia to try and defend my US Junior Open title in the age category above, as well as compete in many professional tournaments throughout the year.

"Squash for me has been a massive part of my life, meeting new friends, travelling the world but also achieving and seeing the amount of support you receive of family and friends.