Inception Racing chasing pro-am honours as GT Open heads to Austria

Inception, heading for Austria. Picture courtesy of Optimum Motorsport by FotoSpeedy

Following the post-Le Mans summer break, the Wakefield-based Inception Racing are back on track in Austria, featuring the familiar double line-up of Brendan/Ollie, Nick Moss and Joe Osborne in the two McLaren 720S GT3s.

Having taken three class victories and secured podium positions in all but one round so far this year, Brendan and Ollie should be especially strong around the tight and twisty 4.3km Red Bull Ring, especially after using tactics last time out at Imola to ensure that they shed most of their success penalties on the #7 McLaren.

They carry just five seconds into the first race in Austria, and with good inherent pace historically around the circuit, this bodes well for Saturday afternoon as they look to continue their impressive podium streak.

Nick and Joe may not be in championship contention having been forced to miss several rounds due to injury for the former, but they remain very much in contention for class and overall wins in the remaining rounds in Austria, Monza and Barcelona.

Last year saw some great battles between the two Optimum Motorsport run McLarens with Joe and Brendan trading positions before finally finishing third and fourth in class.

“I’m really looking forward to the Red Bull Ring,” Joe said. “Nick was super-strong there last year so it will be good to see a year on how we have progressed as a pairing. The championship race is not really an option for us after missing a couple of rounds, so as ever, it’s eyes forward for us and we’ll take each race as it comes.”