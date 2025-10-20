Ingham hat-trick not enough for Slaz in trip to Boston Spa

An under-strength Slazenger men’s first team battled hard in their trip to Boston Spa but went down to a 7-4 loss.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors were missing several key players but they made a bright start and took the lead when Emmett Fearn opened the scoring with a stunning individual effort.

However, Spa’s midfield soon began to dictate play and in a punishing spell, the hosts scored three quick goals to take control of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slazenger refused to roll over, and in-form forward Jordan Ingham netted an impressive hat-trick to keep his side in contention but despite his efforts, Boston Spa’s relentless attacking play eventually told as they sealed victory.

Slazenger U12 Girls A team.

There were positives to take for Slazenger, not least the promising debut of young Owen Coughtrey, who slotted in confidently.

Slazenger men’s second team extended their unbeaten run with a 3-3 draw against Huddersfield.

Slaz fell behind but some fine link-up play ended with Aleks Thompson picking out an aerial pass and slotting the ball into the back of the net on the volley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield fought back to go 3-1 up and with 10 minutes to go, it wasn't looking good for the home side.

Slazenger U12s Boys B team.

However, Slazenger weren’t finished and James Stevenson beat the goalkeeper to reduce the arrears.

The hosts surged forward in the closing stages and with seconds remaining, Adam Drake fired home from a penalty corner to earn a share of the spoils.

Slazenger men’s third team captain Damian Greig put his side ahead within the first 60 seconds of their home clash against Ben Rhydding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the youthful Ben Rhydding side responded and despite Greig adding a second to the hosts’ tally, the visitors ran out convincing 7-2 victors.

The men’s fourth team saw their winning streak come to an end with a 4-0 away defeat against Chapeltown.

The travelling side were unable to capitalise on early dominance and two goals in each half propelled the hosts to the points.

A goal from Matthew earned Slazenger’s development side a 1-1 draw with Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slazenger ladies first team fought back from 2-1 down at the break to claim a thrilling 3-2 win over City of York.

York broke the deadlock with an early goal, capitalising on a brief lapse in concentration from Slazenger but the Horbury side responded with a well worked goal from Amelia Sykes.

City regained the lead before the interval but following a tactical reshuffle at half-time, Slazenger began to take control of the game.

The defence’s patience and precision in transferring the ball created openings, and it was only a matter of time before the breakthrough came.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah found herself in space at the top of the D and unleashed a thunderous shot to level the match at 2-2.

York pushed back, attempting to break through, but were met with a wall of resistance from keeper Ami, who delivered a string of crucial saves.

The decisive moment came when half-back Bella made a blistering run up the flank and found Alys, who brought the ball down with composure and slotted it home to give Slazenger the lead for the first time.

Player of the week Marisa drove her team forward, captain Hannah kept the team glued together under pressure and Ami made more crucial saves as Slaz held on for the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slazenger ladies seconds suffered a 3-0 home defeat against a strong Chesterfield side but the scoreline doesn’t reflect the grit and determination shown throughout the match.

From the first whistle, Slaz were on the back foot but goalkeeper Eren was in outstanding form, making a string of crucial saves to keep the hosts in the game.

Chesterfield eventually broke through, netting three well-worked goals, while Slazenger continued to battle and showed great resilience.

Nikki and Eren were the joint players of the match.

A goal in each half and a strong, disciplined team performance secured a 2-0 win for Slazenger ladies thirds in their trip to Pudsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evie Mollart capitalised on a defensive error to calmly slot the ball home and give Slazenger a deserved early lead.

At the back, the Slazenger defence was solid and organised with keeper and player of the match Lauren Hattersley making several crucial saves to protect the lead going into the break.

Pudsey came out fighting in the second half, determined to find an equaliser but Slazengers continued to look composed and cohesive, keeping their shape and denying Pudsey any clear chances.

Slazenger then doubled their advantage through captain Justine Birkett, who made her mark from a short corner routine. After injecting the ball, Birkett followed up and finished clinically with a first-time strike into the far corner, sealing the win in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slazenger ladies fourths produced a gutsy display as they went down to a 5-3 home loss to University of Leeds.

The visitors took the lead with an early goal but Slazenger fought back and Mandy bagged two well-taken goals to give the home supporters something to shout about.

The students hit back to take the initiative but Slaz keeper Lauren pulled off a string of remarkable saves to keep her side in the game.

With just 10 minutes to go, Phoebe slotted home to make it 4-3 and set up a grandstand finish but Leeds grabbed a fifth to end the spirited hosts’ challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U12 Girls A team were out for their second tournament of the season and they were in great form to finish second overall.

Edie netted the decisive goal in the 1-0 win over Ben Rhydding, before Slaz drew 0-0 with York and lost 1-0 to Doncaster.

Slazenger finished strongly and Edie, Darcie and Katie hit the target to seal a 3-0 success against Thirsk.

Etta and Amalie both played their first tournament and were fantastic while Katie was the player of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries and illness resulted in the U12s Girls B team travelling to Ben Rhydding without several players for the second tournament of the season.

Slaz recovered from a 1-0 defeat to Wakefield 2 with a 1-0 win over Halifax, thanks to Grace’s fine goal.

A goalless draw with Huddersfield was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Ben Rhydding 2, a 0-0 stalemate with the hosts’ third team and a 1-0 loss to Wakefield 1.

It was a brave effort from Slazenger who nominated Matilda as the player of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was another encouraging display from the U12 Boys A team in their Division 1 tournament outings.

The Horbury youngsters lost 4-0 to Doncaster and 1-0 to Harrogate in their opening games.

Noah scored a consolation in the 4-1 defeat to Sheffield and Slaz were then edged out 2-1 by York, with Matthew on target.

In Division 4, Slazenger U12s Boys B team were very impressive in their first outing together, finishing with four wins and a draw from their six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slazenger kicked-off with a 6-0 romp against Aire Valley, Dom (4), Harry and Jude all hitting the target, before Dom grabbed the winner in a 1-0 triumph over Adel.

Huddersfield held Slaz to a goalless draw but Dom netted a hat-trick and Alfie added a fourth in the 4-0 win over Aire Valley.

The only defeat came with a 1-0 reverse to Adel but Slazenger ended the day with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield. Ewan was the player of the tournament.

Slazenger U14s Girls team took on a strong Leeds B side in their cup encounter and were unlucky to lose out 3-0.

Keeper Ami was outstanding and produced several fine saves as she claimed the player of the match award.