Injury-hit Wakefield AFC lose out to unbeaten Campion

Campion – runners up in two of the last three NCE Division One seasons they have contested – were always likely to pose a real threat to high-flying Wakefield, who went into the match one point ahead of them in second place.

So it told, as Wakefield – missing much of the spine of their team – were unable to ever find a foothold in the game against a well drilled and physically imposing Campion side who ran out 2-0 winners.

Mozzini made three changes to the side that impressively overcame Brigg Town in their previous game with Lucas Stubbs, Jordan Chippendale and Daniel Hernandez coming in for Jake Morrison, Billy Mole and Owen Kirman.

Wakefield AFC goalkeeper Henry Kendrick was his side's man of the match in their defeat at Campion.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harley Blankley and Morgan Butcher also made their third starts of the campaign, with captain Danny Youel and his regular midfield partner Jock Curran still absent through injury.

More to Campion’s credit, rather than to the detriment of any Wakefield player, they never gave the away side a chance to make any impression on a game which played out mostly in Wakefield’s own third of the pitch.

Looking to quash any Wakey optimism, the home side were ahead within two minutes with a well taken goal. Already penned-in, Wakefield were unable to clear as the ball worked its way to Campion striker Marcus Day on the right side of the box. From a tight angle, he smashed a shot across the face of goal, leaving Wakefield’s goalkeeper and eventual man of the match Henry Kendrick no chance.

Wakefield did have a chance to respond soon after when Daniel Hernandez latched on to a well worked through ball with a good first touch. However, he was only just able to flick the ball into the grasp of the onrushing Campion keeper under pressure from two defenders.

That Wakefield would eventually finish the game with that as their only shot on target tells the story of just how emphatic Campion’s performance was.

In truth, Wakefield and in particular goalkeeper Kendrick could take credit for their defensive efforts in the game as they were attacked from all angles in the subsequent 85 minutes.

One of Campion’s many weapons was a deadly long throw, with Wakefield seeing two headers glance over the bar from such attacks in and among Campion’s 14 attempts at goal in the first half.

The tactic did pay dividends on the half-hour mark, though, as a long throw from the right found the head of Patrick Sykes, whose looping header made its way over Kendrick and into goal to double the home side’s lead.

With Campion having a total of 13 shots on target in the match, those solitary two goals indicate the proficiency of Hendrick’s performance. He and the Wakefield defence in front of him stood firm for the next 60 minutes under constant barrage from a dominant Campion.

The best of Campion’s remaining chances bookended the second half. The first, a well-timed back post header was somehow tipped over the bar by Kendrick; while the second, late on in the game, was another bullet header that was directed to Wakefield’s back post.

In what was Kendrick’s best save of the game, he somehow clawed the ball back from the line at full stretch to his left, before scooping the ball up to preserve the deficit at just the two goals.

Wakefield, usually so dominant and crisp in their play, will find the manner of defeat hard to take. However, on this game’s evidence they were playing a Campion side – unbeaten in their six games so far – who will be right up around the summit of the table come the end of the season.

For newly promoted Wakefield – now down to sixth in the league after the weekend results – they can, and should, remain in dreamland having bagged four wins and a draw from their opening seven games of the season.

They get a quick chance for revenge when due to travel to Campion again in a first round league Cup tie on Wednesday (7.45pm).