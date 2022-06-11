Jack Holmes leads the way as Pontefract Athletics Club trio represent Yorkshire

Jack represented Yorkshire and produced a personal best performance to win the U17 men’s high jump, setting a Pontefract club record with a superb clearance of 1.95 metres.

Two other athletes from the Pontefract club were also chosen to represent Yorkshire. Harrison Carter came tenth in the U17 men’s shot putt with 8.60m and Archie Fraser came 11th in the U15 boys long jump with 4.72m.

On the previous Sunday, Pontefract AC hosted the Pontefract Track and Field Open meeting at the Dorothy Hyman Sports Centre, Cudworth.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pontefract AC athletes Jack Holmes, Harrison Carter and Archie Fraser, who represented Yorkshire in the Northern Inter Counties Championships.

The meeting attracted 134 entries from 21 athletics clubs throughout the North of England, including 36 from the Pontefract club.

Katie Kelly was in excellent form and in her first outing at 400m she set a club record for U17 ladies with 63.85 seconds. Her time was also a club record for U20s and senior ladies.

Katie achieved a personal best too at 100m with 13.8 seconds and finished the day with another good run in the 200m with 28.44 seconds.

Sienna Lavine was another in excellent form. The nine-year-old was a clear winner of the U11 girls 600m, improving her personal best to 1:53.4.

Sienna won her heat and was second overall in the 75m with a time of 11.7 seconds.

Julian Rutkowski set a club record for U11 boys in the 600m with 2:00.29.

Francesca Ward clocked 14.02 in the U15 girls 100m and 29.26 in the 200m. Milly Force had a good run in the U15 girls 800m, finishing in 2:42.94.

Archie Fraser did 13.44 in the U15 boys 100m in 27.57 in the 200m and 4.60m in the long jump.

Luke Murphy achieved 12.45 in the senior men’s 100m, 25.06 in the 200m and finished the day with a good long jump of 5.93m.

Jack Holmes cleared 1.85m in the U17 men’s high jump and there were noteworthy performances from Pontefract athletes in the throwing events.

Will Carter did 31.47m in the senior men’s discus and 10.22m in the shot putt. Harrison Carter produced a personal best in the U17 men’s shot putt with 9.04m and Madison Toddington did 8.29m in the U15 girls shot putt.

Kevin Waite set a club record for men over 60 in the 1500m with 5:19.52.

Pontefract athletes were in action again in last Wednesday’s West Yorkshire Track and Field League meeting at Cleckheaton.

Sienna Lavine was first home again in the U11 girls 600m in 1:54.98.

Madison Toddington won the U15 girls discus with a throw of 17.41m with Francesca Ward third with 14.88m. Francesca was also third in the 100m in a personal best of 13.86.