Wakefield Harriers trio represent Yorkshire in Inter-Counties Championship

Cole McAndrew competed in the U15 boys 800m, Zachary Rayner in the U17 men’s 400m and Ben Smith in the U17 men’s long jump and the relay.

Harriers athletes were in action again at the third West Yorkshire Track & Field League meeting of the season at Cleckheaton where Lily Keeler continued her record breaking form, winning the U11 girls shot putt with a new U11 girls shot West Yorkshire Track & Field League record of 7.53m, improving the previous record she had set in April.

Other Harriers highlights were the U15 girls 1500m victory by Evie Tunney in 5:08.70, the senior women’s 100m and discus double victory by Lucy Holmes plus the U11 boys 75m win by Ethan Ford in 11.14.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Harriers athletes selected to compete for Yorkshire at the Northern Athletics U15/U17 Inter-Counties Championship, held at York - Cole McAndrew, Zachary Rayner and Ben Smith.

Wakefield Harriers continue to have a good lead in the team standings in the league and still have five of their athletes leading the individual standings.

Ethan Ford (U11 boys), Cole McAndrew (U15 boys), Ben Smith (U17 men), Alexander Bostwick (U20 men) and Lily Keeler (U11 girls) are all currently leading the way.

There were a good number of Wakefield Harriers competing in the Pontefract Open meeting, held at Cudworth and the stand-out performance was from Lily Keeler again.

The talented youngster set a new U11 girls shot putt club record of 7.90m, making another big improvement on the record she set last month.

After the cancellation of the Askern 10k, it was replaced in the Wakefield Harriers Senior Runners Distance League by the Newmillerdam ‘Quacky Trail’ Race. The club had 14 runners competing in race four in the league and came away with a good haul of trophies.

Helen Beck won the ladies prize and third home overall was Stewart Knowles. Also winning age group trophies were M40 Paul Gilbert, M50 Darren Hewitt and M60 Mark Whitehouse.

Mark Bostock became the sixth member of Wakefield Harriers to break the three minutes, 50 barrier for the 1500m event. He recorded 3:49.25 when finishing second in the ‘A’ race at the BMC Gold Standard meeting at Stretford.

There was a good turnout of Wakefield Harriers at the Yorkshire Track & Field Championships at Cudworth and they came away with a haul of 21 medals.

Gold medals were won by Leonie Ashmeade (SW 100m 11.96s), Jennifer Ibbitson (SW PV 2.00m) and Ella Bickerdyke (U20W 200m 25.86s).

Silver medal winners were Leonie Ashmeade (SW 200m 24.85s), Suzie Brooke (U20W 1500m 4m 54.20s), Ellie Fedzin (U20W HJ 1.55m), Rosie Thistlewood (U15G 3000m 10m 58.91s),

Cole McAndrew (U15B 800m 2m 07.75s & HJ 1.45m) and Harry Pearcy (U15B 300m 39.48s).