Jack Holmes leaps to Yorkshire high jump title as Pontefract athletes bring home seven county medals

Jack set a Pontefract AC record with a clearance of 1.93m to win the U17 men’s high jump at Cudworth.

His performance moved him up to fifth in the UK rankings in his age group and followed his championship best of 1.91m in the U15 boys age group last year.

Harrison Carter came away from this year’s championships with three medals, taking silver in the U17 men’s discus with 23.19m and hammer with 22.48m plus a bronze in the shot putt with 8.66m.

Pontefract Athletics Club’s Jack Holmes on the podium after producing a personal best to win a gold medal in the Yorkshire County Track and Field Championships.

Will Carter made it a tally of five medals for the Carter family by taking silvers in the senior men’s pole vault with 3.20m and the 110m hurdles in 21.27 seconds.

He was fourth in the shot putt with 10.15m and fifth in the long jump with 5.26m.

Madison Toddington won her first Yorkshire Championship medal, taking bronze in the U15 girls discus with 17.12m.

This gave the Pontefract club a total of seven medals at the championships, which was one more than last year.

Jack Holmes flying the flag for Pontefract Athletics Club with success in the Yorkshire County Track and Field Championships.

Madison also finished fourth in the shot putt with 8.10m and fourth in the javelin with 14.35m. Niamh Fraser was fifth in the javelin with 13.96m.

Eleanor Birden set a Pontefract club record of 18.52 secs when fifth in the U20 ladies 100m hurdles.

Archie Fraser just missed out on a medal in the U15 boys long jump, finishing fourth with 4.74m. He also clocked 26.98 in the 200m.

Beatrice Cunningham finished fourth in the U17 ladies 300m hurdles in 53.80 secs and followed up with another good run in the 300m with a time of 46.57 secs.

Elizabeth Teece was sixth in the U17 ladies discus with 17.19m and seventh in the javelin with 16.16m.

Abi Teece clocked 2:47.55 in the U15 girls 800m and also recorded 3.69m in the long jump.