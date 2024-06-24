Knottingley bare knuckle boxer Reece Murray aims to take big USA BYB opportunity after winning British title

The poster for Reece Murray's next fight against James Connelly, set to take place in New Orleans.

Knottingley bare knuckle boxer Reece Murray is ready to take an opportunity he has been given to impress in the USA after achieving his ambition to become a British champion.

Murray became one of the last-ever BKB champions when he won the British bantamweight title with a points decision on the promotion’s final show.

And now he is set to step into a BYB arena as he will make his debut for this promotion and will face James Connelly.

The fight will take the Knottingley man all the way to America as it is taking place in New Orleans on the BYB28 Bourbon Street Brawl show on Saturday, July 13.

The match has been made at super middleweight, which will present a challenge for Murray who is going up in weight to take on his fellow Brit who has already impressed on a US BYB show.

It also comes quickly off the back of his title bout, but it is a big opportunity he does not want to miss.

Murray now has a record of 6-2-1 in bare knuckle boxing with victories in his two fights this year.

Before that he was an unlucky loser when taking on Martin Reffell for the British featherweight crown as the fight was halted on doctor’s orders because of a cut.

However, there was no denying the Knottingley fighter when he was given a second shot at a British title at the O2 Arena, Greenwich, outpointing the hard hitting Adam Grogan and showing his boxing skills to get the points decision.

After the fight jubilant Reece said: “He hit like a truck and buzzed me with a few shots, but I just needed this moment and knew I was going to get it.

"The things I’ve sacrificed since my last fight, I’ve trained when I didn’t feel like it, I’ve done everything.

"I’m the last BKB British bantamweight champion and it’s an absolute honour.”

Murray puts his success down to knuckling down and taking the sport more seriously than he did initially.

He explained: "I feel like it’s all come together. It’s been a long journey.

"I’m a different fighter now compared to before when I wasn’t taking it as serious. Now I’m in shape, I’m motivated and focused.