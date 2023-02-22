The 32-year-old – who has a record of four wins from four fights – ​is on the bill for the first ever bare knuckle boxing event taking place in the Gulf region.

Tiffin will take on the also unbeaten Hamza Hamry, a 28-year-old fighter from Tunisia, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, on Saturday, March 18.

The Knottingley fighter has won both his contests with the BKBtm promotion and two with another organisation and his upcoming fight will see him representing BKBtm on a cross promotion show for American bare knuckle promotion BYBtm.

Mark Tiffin will be a part of history when he competes in the first ever bare knuckle boxing event in the Gulf region.

He is expecting a tough challenge against an opponent who is an undefeated professional MMA fighter and former African ADCC champion.

Mark grew up in Knottingley, living on the Warwick estate, and began fighting after trying his hands at other sports like rugby as a way to help control his mental health as he found it gave his mind something to focus on and an outlet for his anger.

He started by doing arranged bare knuckle fights in fields, but after being spotted he was offered a chance to get into a proper ring in July, 2021 and began to take it more seriously.

This led to Mark securing a professional contract with BKBtm and he made his professional debut in January, 2022. He has continued to progress, winning all his fights by stoppage.

Mark trains at local Gym Yorkshire Gladiators, which has a wealth of experienced coaches along with the guidance of Castleford’s world champion bare knuckle fighter Anthony Holmes.

He is hoping that a win in Dubai will secure him a British title shot for his next fight back at London’s 02 Arena.

Mark is proud of his roots and local community and wants to become a role model to young children who may have had it rough and do not see any hope for their future like he admits did not.

“I want to show them that it is never too late to turn your life around and go after your dreams,” he said.

"Sports are a great way for young kids to gain discipline and structure in life.”

