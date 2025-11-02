Knottingley fighter Murray takes chance to impress on big Yorkshire show

Knottingley’s Reece Murray after his fight with Lancastrian Jack Dugdale. Picture: Nick Ledger

President of the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame Scott Burt travelled from upstate New York to Leeds to see fighters from Yorkshire and pugilists from Spain and North America compete in front of approaching 2,000 spectators on the now annual Yorkshire bare knuckle show.

The event was staged at Elland Road’s Planet Ice Arena by Anglo-American promotion BKB and themed as Pride and Punishment Leeds Brawl 2, writes James Bovington.

Experienced Leeds fighter Scott McHugh was joined by Marshall Furey and Cleckheaton-based boxer Furqan Cheema making their debuts in the trigon, the sport’s ‘triangular ring’ bare-knuckle fight space.

Knottingley’s Reece Murray, Cleckheaton’s Alex Wilson and Patryk Fornalski, from Leeds, were also on the card.

Reece Murray lands a punch on opponent Jack Dugdale. Picture: Nick Ledger

The Yorkshire fighters mostly won their bouts although Furey’s fight ended in a draw and Fornalski lost to Cheema in one of the few fights lasting the scheduled five three-minute rounds.

Cheema, 35, lives in Cleckheaton and trains under Danny Mitchell at the AVT gym in Morley.

“I’m fortunate to have high quality coaching at one of the foremost combat sports gyms in the north,” he said.

“It was a tough bout as Fornalski threw everything at me in the first round. I don’t remember much but I got through it and eventually wore him down as he got weaker as the bout progressed.

President of the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame Scott Burt who came over from the USA for the Yorkshire show. Picture: James Bovington

"By the fifth it was a mirror image of the first as I was in total control.

"Just recently my niece was diagnosed with leukaemia at 25. I thought about pulling out. I’m pleased I didn’t and hopefully my success might help her somehow.

"I’ve got a four-fight deal with BKB so I’m keen to be out again.”

Knottingley’s Reece Murray defeated Lancastrian Jack Dugdale to take his record to seven wins and one draw in his 13 bare knuckle fights over the last five years.

The Police Gazette Belt which was brought over from the USA to the Yorkshire bare knuckle show. Picture: James Bovington

“I was happy to be back especially with my partner Kayley in my corner,” he said.

"The fight went according to plan. I was counting on finishing it with a left hook to the body in the third. Guess what? It worked and I got the stoppage. It’s great to be back to winning ways.”

‘The Killer’ Wilson made short work of Berkshire boxer Daniel Worsford who crumpled to the floor following a relentless stream of punishing punches culminating in a powerful left hand shot to the body.

Worsford was soon standing and carrying a victorious Wilson around the trigon as a mark of respect.

Thirty-year-old father of two daughters Wilson lives in Cleckheaton and works as a personal trainer at Team Agoge in Dewsbury where he’s trained by Danny Turton.

Wilson’s now won four of six BKB bouts with all four victories being stoppages in the first two rounds.

McHugh, 31, and Furey, 22, both train at Al Osta’s west Leeds gym.

“I’m proud of Scott who’s now won his three bare knuckle bouts this year,” stated Osta.

“We’re particularly pleased that he’s defeated the formidable Northern Irish fighter Joe Fitzpatrick with a second-round stoppage.

"Scott’s been working intensely through multiple back-to-back training camps and he entered the trigon with about the highest level of conditioning and readiness possible.

"His determination to win came from the confidence and self-belief built up in training.”

Those attending all agreed that McHugh’s super welterweight bout was as one pundit described ‘an exhilarating intense brawl in an electrically charged atmosphere where you wonder how anyone could withstand the barrage of punches.’

American visitor Scott Burt brought with him the historic and prestigious Police Gazette belt worn in the ring by a victorious world champion bare knuckle fighter which subsequently designates that fighter’s BKB status.

At the Leeds event that was American former professional boxer Paulie Malignaggi who defeated England’s Tyler Goodjohn by split decision.

“I was proud to present the Police Gazette Championship belt and offer high quality numbered event-unique medals to winning fighters on the Yorkshire show in Leeds,” explained Burt.

“First presented in 1882, the belt is pure quality made of real silk, real sterling and with real diamonds and real history. The Hall of Fame is in Belfast. Not the large European Belfast. The tiny American one with this rich bit of boxing history.”

A belt likely coveted by Murray and the other Yorkshire fighters as they plot a course up the rankings.