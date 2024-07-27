Lewis Daykin ready for a boxing war when he returns to action in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​South Elmsall bare knuckle boxer Lewis Daykin is back in action in Leeds next month.

Daykin is believed to be the first bare knuckle fighter with autism and has a record of two wins and one loss so far in the sport he took up a few years ago after trying his hand at standard boxing, Muay Thai and K1.

He is taking on Callum Abbott as part of the bill on Haynes Boxing Promotions’ Fight Night 10 show at Leeds Anglers Club on Saturday, September 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fight has been made at 75kg and Daykin – known as “Honey Badger” – is promising it will be a real tear-up between two tough competitors.

Lewis Daykin is taking on Callum Abbott.

And the winner has been promised a title shot next time as a further incentive to put on a good performance.

"This is not my first fight and I am no stranger to a good scrap,” said Daykin.

"My opponent is also no stranger to a fight and if I win I will fight for a title next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a tough lad, I’m a tough lad. it will be a good fight. I’m coming for a war and it will be the fight of the night – I guarantee it.

"We’re going to be swinging bombs and trying to knock each other out. I can’t wait.”

Daykin fights out of the Ultimate Shred gym under Neil Wain, Ryan Robinson and Jay Robinson and a bare knuckle world champion in Castleford’s Anthony Holmes.

He has thanked his current sponsors Anna Plummer, Tattoo Junkies, Daz Daykin, Daykin Brickwork, Paulieboy, Fighting for Autism, Danny Porter, DK Landscaping and Gi Ger Snaps and all of Bradford Discharge scooter club.