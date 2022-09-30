Lily Keeler is a Wakefield Harriers record breaker at John Newsome Open Memorial meeting

In her last competition in the U11 age group Lily Keeler jumped a new U11 girls club high jump record of 1.23m, beating her previous record from earlier in the season. She also won the long jump with 3.76m.

Thomas Hastings was also impressive when winning the U11B high jump with 1.27m, not far off the club record.

Harriers had a good turnout of Junior Jets, with some of them enjoying their first proper competition.

Wakefield Harriers' runner Nicky Steel in her England Masters vest.

Apart from the high jumpers, Ethan Ford was also impressive, winning the 75m in 11.74s, the long jump with 3.96m and the 600m in 1:54.37.

In the older age groups Cole McAndrew continued his fine form with a victory in the U15B 800m in 2:06.16 and Joshua Akintolu jumped 4.96m in the U13B long jump, both Grade 1 performances.

There was also a Grade 2 performance from Lucy Holmes (SW SP 11.36m), Grade 3 performances from Joshua Akintolu (U13B 100m 13.37s) and James Stead (U15B 100m 12.07s) and Grade 4 performances from Romy Fagan (U15G LJ 3.97m), Evie Tunney (U15G 800m 2:27.59), Joshua Akintolu (U13B 200m 28.91s), William Smart (U13B LJ 4.32m), Cohen McAndrew (U13B SP 7.09m), James Stead (U15B 200m 25.20s) and Cole McAndrew (U15B 200m 25.51s).

Many thanks to all the officials and helpers for all their hard work in making the meeting a success.

Wakefield Harriers runners Ben Butler and Chris Hunter at the Berlin Marathon where a world record was recorded.

Wakefield Harriers have, meanwhile, produced some fine road running performances.

At the BMW Berlin Marathon in Germany, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge made all the headlines by breaking his own world record with the sensational time of 2 hrs 01:09.

But behind him excellent times were also recorded by M40 Ben Butler with 2:37:08 and M45 Chris Hunter with 2:40:19.

Any sub three-hour marathon performance is commendable, so although a bit disappointed with his time, Chris Ward also did well to record 2:59:53.

At the Great Bristol Run 10K Nicky Steel was competing for an England Masters team against Wales Masters and she recorded a new PB for the distance of 38:38, excellent running for an F45.

The club had a couple of teams competing at the Northern Athletics Road Relay Championships at Sport City, Manchester.

The senior men's team of Mark Bostock, Matthew Hill, Simon Midwood, Ashley Crow, Elliot Prentice and Steve Lowe did well to finish 34th out of the large field over 130 teams.

They were the seventh Yorkshire club to finish and Mark Bostock was 34th fastest overall, out of over 700 runners.

The U15 Girl's 'A' team of Rosie Thistlewood, Jessica Watson and Libby Cree were an excellent seventh place, and were the second Yorkshire club to finish in their event.

Harriers also had a 'B' team of Evielynne Tunney, Ava Walsh and Amelia Thorpe who also did well to finish 33rd.

