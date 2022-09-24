Wakefield Tennis Club honours long serving officials

After serving as the club’s chairman and secretary for over 35 years, David and Elizabeth Burton were treated to a surprise celebration party on the club’s Open Finals Day.

More than 50 past and present members attended the event, in which the couple were presented with flowers, cards and gifts in recognition of all their hard work and dedication in running the club since 1987.

The club was initially located at College Grove, before relocating to the Wakefield Girls High School Sports Complex (QEGS Playing Fields), off Blenheim Road, in 1990.

Wakefield Tennis Club's men’s open singles winner Lucas Waite, with runner-up Danny Franklin.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple were also informed by the club’s new chairman Jim Taylor that they have been awarded Honorary Life Membership by Wakefield Tennis Club for their outstanding contribution over the years.

On the courts, Lucas Waite retained the Men’s Open Singles trophy by beating Danny Franklin in straight sets in the 2022 final.

Aimee Broadhurst beat Jenny Kiely to win the Ladies Singles tournament, but lost in the Mixed Doubles final with Danny Franklin to Suzi Phillips and Adrian Waite.

Wakefield Tennis Club ladies open singles winner Aimee Broadhurst (right) with runner-up Jenny Kiely.

The Ladies Doubles tournament was won by Suzi Phillips and Jenny Kiely.

In the Men’s Doubles final Timur Berent and Julian Trangmar beat Jim Taylor and James Martin in a closely fought three-set match.