Wakefield Trinity assembling a talented squad for 2023 says John Minards

With 10 players having now left Belle Vue at the end of their contracts at the end of the 2022 season Trinity look like having to turn to youth to fill some of the gaps.

They have some of the best young talents in the game thanks to an excellent youth department, but are also in the market for signings to replace experienced players like Jacob Miller, David Fifita, Tinirau Arona and Bill Tupou who are among those to have left Wakefield.

Whoever comes in, Minards believes the team will be competitive.

Young talents like Lewis Murphy are the future of Wakefield Trinity along with their young new head coach. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

"There are ongoing conversations with a number of outside recruits," he said.

"There's a World Cup this year and we don't need to tie everything up this side of the World Cup.

"We do have quota spots available as a result of the people that have moved on.

"We're very confident we're going to assemble a very talented squad – a mix of a number of players we bring in with some really talented youngsters that are coming through here who worked under Mark (Applegarth).”

The appointment of 37-year-old Applegarth to the head coach role has been labelled as a cheap option by some supporters, while Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin crudely called the former youth coach an "unknown" –back tracking since along with his employers.

But Minards is convinced that Trinity have the right man to lead the club into the 2023 Super League season.

He added: "On the question of age, in any business I've been involved with, if you're good enough you're old enough.

"He's not a youngster by any means at 37. He's absolutely at the right time to take this on.

"Mark is a Wakefield lad who has been with the club a long time on and off. He's served in a number of roles and is very well equipped.

"We believe he's one of the brightest and best young coaches in the world of rugby league.