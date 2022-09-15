New Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth ready for his big challenge

The 37-year-old son of Wakefield has been given the chance to step up from his role as an assistant to Poching and cannot wait to get stuck into the head role.

Applegarth made 47 appearances for his hometown club from 2004 to 2008 before joining the coaching set-up at the end of his playing career, initially as player performance manager then head of youth. He was in charge of Trinity’s successful reserves side in 2022.

While the appointment has surprised some fans Trinity are following a similar route taken by Wigan this year with Matt Peet proving a big success there after being promoted from within.

Mark Applegarth cannot wait to get stuck in as head coach of Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Dean Williams

And Applegarth has urged those supporters who see him as a gamble appointment to give him a chance.

He said: "We've all got to start somewhere, haven't we?.

"I'd just say give me time and hopefully our performances next year will do the talking.

"I feel ready for it. It's a bit of a cliche but if you don't back yourself, who is going to back you?

"I feel like I can offer something and I feel like the players know I can offer something. I've got a good relationship with our current playing group.

"I'm looking forward to getting stuck into it."

Applegarth holds a number of rugby league coaching qualifications as well as degrees in Applied Sports Performance Coaching and Post Graduate Teaching.

Under his leadership a number of talented young players such as Harry Bowes, Jack Croft, James Batchelor, Yusuf Aydin and Lewis Murphy have progressed through the youth ranks into the first team and that has not been lost on Trinity chairman John Minards who is convinced that they have the right man to lead the club into the 2023 Super League season.

He said: "On the question of age, in any business I've been involved with, if you're good enough you're old enough.

"He's not a youngster by any means at 37. He's absolutely at the right time to take this on.

"Mark is a Wakefield lad who has been with the club a long time on and off. He's served in a number of roles and is very well equipped.

"We believe he's one of the brightest and best young coaches in the world of rugby league.