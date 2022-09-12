Wakefield Trinity begin hunt for new coach after Willie Poching and Francis Cummins depart

Trinity have also announced that assistant coach Francis Cummins is also leaving following a season in which the Wakefield club found themselves in relegation danger before a remarkable turn around of fortunes in the closing weeks.

Poching was appointed Trinity’s head coach in August 2022 following the departure of Chris Chester while Cummins joined him in November as his assistant.

In announcing their departure, chairman John Minards said: “When we appointed Willie as head coach, the nature of the arrangement was that we would review the position in 12 months’ time.

Wakefield Trinity coaching duo Willie Poching, right, and Francis Cummins who have left the club. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"Having reached the end of the 2022 playing season and secured our Super League status, the board have carefully considered all aspects of the past 12 months and decided that we need a change in our coaching set up as we move forward.

"These decisions are never easy and this one is particularly difficult given the tremendous effort, passion and energy Willie and Franny have both brought to the club.