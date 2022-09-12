Wakefield Trinity begin hunt for new coach after Willie Poching and Francis Cummins depart
Wakefield Trinity are looking for a new head coach to take charge for the 2023 season after Willie Poching left the club today.
Trinity have also announced that assistant coach Francis Cummins is also leaving following a season in which the Wakefield club found themselves in relegation danger before a remarkable turn around of fortunes in the closing weeks.
Poching was appointed Trinity’s head coach in August 2022 following the departure of Chris Chester while Cummins joined him in November as his assistant.
In announcing their departure, chairman John Minards said: “When we appointed Willie as head coach, the nature of the arrangement was that we would review the position in 12 months’ time.
Most Popular
-
1
Wakefield Trinity begin hunt for new coach after Willie Poching and Francis Cummins depart
-
2
PICTURE SPECIAL: Action from Normanton Knights' play-offs game against Clock Face Miners
-
3
Featherstone Rovers sign off regular season with hard earned win at Halifax Panthers
-
4
PICTURE GALLERY: 18 images from Featherstone Rovers' final regular season game at Halifax Panthers
-
5
Featherstone Rovers Ladies withstand pressure to reach final
"Having reached the end of the 2022 playing season and secured our Super League status, the board have carefully considered all aspects of the past 12 months and decided that we need a change in our coaching set up as we move forward.
"These decisions are never easy and this one is particularly difficult given the tremendous effort, passion and energy Willie and Franny have both brought to the club.
"Willie Poching will always be a legend at Wakefield Trinity and I am personally very grateful for the way he has conducted himself in sometimes very difficult circumstances. Both he and Franny leave with our very best wishes for the future.”