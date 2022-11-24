In a welcome break from the norm Slazenger started well, pressuring the goal right from the start. But Thirsk came into the game and snatched the lead following a short corner.

Slaz continued to play well, with some great interplay from Kez and Ruby down the wings and were unlucky not to go in to the break level.

They did score early in the second half with a great ball in from Stacey and the deftest of touches by Hannah.

Maybe the celebrations went to their heads as they let Thirsk take the lead again from another short corner almost immediately.

But Slaz were soon back on top and levelled again through Maisie.

They did not settle for a draw and won it when player of the match Maisie found the top corner with a sweet strike. Tracy made sure the three points were safe with an excellent save with her stick late on.

Slazenger Ladies firsts saw their good run ended with a 3-2 defeat to Halifax when Jess Rudge and Hannah Field were their scorers.

Slazenger U10s boys were involved in their first Division One tournament when they played at Wakefield.

The Ladies 4s put up a brilliant fight at top of the table Sheffield Hallam.

They were their most cohesive yet with Ruby Rogers keeping the midfield dynamic, open to many long hits from Gemma Wroe. Lizzie also played a fine game, making some fantastic saves in goal.

Elizabeth’s skill shone through with some perfect tackles, but it seemed luck was on Sheffield’s side as they won 5-0.

Slazenger Girls U10s A team played in a tournament against Wakefield, Huddersfield and their own B team.They started strongly by beating the Slaz B team 7-0, with Edie scoring four and Darcie three.

Huddersfield were the next to be swept aside as Katie and Matilda formed a strong defensive partnership. Edie commanded the midfield along with Jess while Ruth and Eleanor worked hard down the wings to create the chances for Edie and Darcie who scored two and three goals respectively in a 5-0 win.

Slazenger faced Wakefield and dominated again.

Lilliana was at last called into action and made some good saves when called upon. The Wakefield keeper was also in great form, but Slaz won 1-0 as Darcie clinically slotted in the winner.

Three more wins followed in the second half of the tournament, scoring nine goals and conceding none.

Top scorers were Edie on 11, Darcie 10 and Jess one. Player of the tournament was Ruth for consistently showing the grit needed.

The girls have now been promoted to Division One.

The B team also showed what a super group they are as it was a tough division for them and they were unfortunate to lose all their games.

Georgie started in goal, making some fab saves, coming out of goal to taken on a few one to one attacks and in the second half of the tournament moving to play up front, she battled hard and displayed some real Slaz determination.

Savannah played up front initially getting into some great spaces and for the second half she swapped into goal, coming out with confidence to attack the ball and clearing any balls that came near her.

Bridget, Matilda and Holly swapped around and were kept busy in defence and midfield.

Up front Madison, Ella, Savannah and Georgina swapped around to cover the positions. Ella grew in confidence game on game, Madison demonstrated the skills she had learned at training and did some great roll outs to get past defenders.

Super sub William stepped in after illness meant the team was missing a few girls and he played with improved confidence

Player of the tournament was Matilda M who was outstanding in defence and her increased confidence was fantastic to see.

Due to sickness they were without key players Nikolai and George as well as coach Will, but put up a strong display despite a narrow 1-0 loss to Ben Rhydding in their opening game.

Alistair played on despite taking a stick to the head and played well along with, Charlie L, Charley T and Alfie.

The next game brought a 1-1 draw against York when Noel scored their goal from a rebound after Matthew’s initial shot.

Slazenger boys battled hard across the pitch against Wakefield, but lost 3-0. The final game was against a skilful Sheffield side and they were beaten 4-0.

