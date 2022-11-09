Slazenger Hockey Ladies' four star display gives them back to back successes

They made an explosive start with the green army soon taking the lead after Hannah Field scored in the bottom left corner from a short corner.

Adel were still fired up and broke through a couple of times, but Slazenger’s defence of Erin Haigh, Lisa Minchella, Emma Williams, Andrea Wallace and Ashleigh Jones denied their plot to score and it was quickly 2-0 with an amazing goal from Sarah Sykes.

The second half saw Slazenger hungry for more. Louise Haigh slotted a sparkling goal into the back of the net which was soon succeeded by an (unrehearsed) short corner, making the final score 4-0.

Player of the match Evie in action for Slazenger Ladies thirds against Halifax. Picture: Caro Schofield

Player of the match went to Frankie Tyrrell for an outstanding performance in midfield.

Slazenger Ladies 2nds travelled to Selby and made their usual slow start, going a goal down within 15 minutes from a short corner.

This did not dishearten them and from the restart Ruby dribbled the ball past four Selby players. The great work continued with some lovely one-twos and Alex hit the post with a volley effort.

Slaz were finally rewarded in the second half as lovely passes led to Hannah scoring.

Slazenger Hockey Girls U10s were back in action.

They felt like there was another goal to be had, but it was not meant to be and the game ended on 64 minutes due to a head injury for a Selby player. It was a well deserved and fair draw for Slaz with 1-1 the final result.

Slazenger Ladies 3rds hosted Halifax who were just above them in the table and won 5-1.

Gemma was hungry at centre forward, putting herself in fantastic positions and narrowly missing the target. Slaz scored first when Evie put pressure on the defence and forced an own goal.

Nicole controlled the middle of the pitch, distributing the ball skilfully in her new position. A great ball into the D from Emma saw Ruby take on the Halifax GK and net the second goal to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Slazenger U16 boys beat West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Adel 6-3.

The second half saw some great end to end play by both teams with Slaz defending well, Bella showing her skill repeatedly stealing the ball from Halifax sticks and Lauren’s fast feet keeping Halifax at bay more than once.

The next goal was from a short corner and a powerful strike from Nat hit the backboard. Courtney then took the score to 4-0 after a perfect ball in from Gemma.

After key defender Ritchie left the pitch due to injury Halifax managed to pull one back. But the final goal was created with great team work down the right, a fantastic cross by Ruby and first time strike from Courtney into the top of the net securing the 5-1 win.

May had an awesome game in midfield, but player of the match went to Evie for her fantastic work down the left wing.

Slazenger Ladies 4ths faced top of the league Bradford away and started strongly with some good attacking play from forwards Lucy Hodson and Francesca Chromiakova – both new players to the team.

Bradford came back hard, leaving the Slazenger team to play defensively for much of the first half.

With their usual keeper unavailable, outfield player Gemma Wroe donned the keeper's kit, making some superb saves but with some big hitters Bradford were 3-0 up at half-time.

The second half saw the Slazenger ladies work hard together as a team with Elizabeth Kirk-Smith feeding midfield opportunities to pull a goal back. It was not to be despite their best efforts and with player of the match Gemma working tirelessly, including taking a head shot, Bradford only scored once more to end 4-0 winners.

Coming off a well fought draw last week, Slazenger Men’s 1s came into their game with York 3s determined to get a home win and did so with an emphatic 7-0 success.

Danny Perry fired in a stunning tomahawk in the first five minutes and Richard Tuddingham made his mark on the pitch, scoring two goals in quick succession, going on to complete his hat-trick in the second half.

Jermane’s drag flick from a short corner bounced off the keeper’s pads, onto a York player and rebounded back into the goal.

After a few too many wide shots, Richard focused and scored his fourth goal.

Ben Jackson gracefully handed over the flick he won to Matty Smith, who sealed the deal with a beautiful flick into the top left of the goal.

This performance has left Slaz as the top scorers in the league, coming in at 30 goals this season already.

Slazenger Men’s 2nds drew 0-0 in a frustrating encounter at the Southfields.

Visitors Acomb 1sts parked the bus and while Slaz tried to break them down, a combination of dogged determination, solid goalkeeping and some ridiculously poor hockey from the hosts let Acomb away with a 0-0 draw and a point for their bid to avoid relegation.

The Men’s 3rds travelled to York for a midday encounter with league regulars City of York 6ths.

Coming off a string of close fixtures, the team were dogged in defence and hit York on the counter to go ahead early on.

Goals from John Sykes (two) and Rob Brear put the team ahead going into the closing stretch of the game. However, York were able to steal an equaliser to deny team the full points.

The Men’s 4ths lost 5-0 to a strong and organised Aire Valley side in Keighley.

Despite a goal from Ally Smith, Slazenger Men’s 5ths lost 2-1 to Sheffield Hallam.

Slazenger Girls U10s were back in action with many of the players in only their first or second tournaments.

The A team had the super ninja Lillianna as GK who made some brilliant saves. The duo of Matilda R and Katie were solid in defence, working hard to stop any attackers getting through to the D.

The rest of team worked tirelessly to get the ball up the pitch, including Isabella and Matilda M, who played in her first tournament.

Another new player, Eleanor, was fantastic in attack and along with Jess and Darcie ensured the team scored a total of 14 goals.

The team finished second in their division behind a mixed team that should have been in the division above so should be proud as they won three, drew two and lost one game.

Top goal scorer went to Darcie who netted 11 goals, while player of the tournament went to Eleanor for a brilliant debut.

The B team were all keen to play in goal so Bridget, Hollie, Lydia and Georgie all took turns.

Madison, Bridget, Haleema defended well and bonus player William also had a stint at the back. Despite being constantly under pressure, the girls persevered and battled hard.

A notable performance came from Lydia in midfield while new player Ella was a little star and fought hard for the ball on the wing, along with Hollie, Savannah, Haleema and Georgie who were determined to score.

While the results did not go the girls way, they showed real perseverance to keep going and should be proud of themselves. Player of the tournament went to Bridget for her brilliant debut in both defence and as GK.

Thanks to all the coaches for their support of the girls and special thanks to Ruby and Amelia for umpiring all the games in the division.

Slazenger U16 Boys produced a strong performance against West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Adel.