Momentum is with Slazenger Hockey Club as Godley paves way for victory

Slazenger thirds player Matthew Smith who scored twice against Leeds sevenths.

A strong start saw Adam Drake and Mark Swinden dictate play from the back with Chris Gascoigne and Joe Minchella causing havoc in midfield and leading to Max Godley opening the scoring.

It was much the same story as the half progressed with Slazenger opening up York with off the ball movement and accurate passing through the channels.

Three more goals from Alex Stacey, Ben Jackson and Lucas Smith saw half-time arrive with a 4-0 lead established.

With nothing to lose, York started the second half on the front foot, pressing a lot higher up the pitch. Slaz weathered the early storm and got back into their rhythm, moving the ball quickly through the midfield to Jackson who was open on the left and deftly played an aerial ball right over the ‘D’ to a waiting Stacey who smashed the ball on the volley into the goal.

A bare 11 meant Slazenger started to tire toward the end. Less movement led to some sloppy passes that helped York create two penalty corners that they subsequently converted much to the chagrin of Loftus who was after a clean sheet.

Slazenger’s second team lost out 6-3 to a strong and well drilled Leeds University firsts when much of the result was their own making.

They struck first when a penalty corner was neatly converted with a deft touch from Ben Graham. But the visitors redoubled their efforts and converted a pair of messy goals to take the lead at the half time.

In the second half the students netted three more goals in a 10-minute spell, although some strong goalkeeping from Will Parish limited the damage.

When Slaz got their act together again they scored two in return, Tuddenham from a short corner strike and Paul Wiper dancing through the defence to net. However, a defensive blunder gave Uni a final goal to put the result beyond doubt.

Slazenger thirds rebounded from their previous week’s defeat at Tadcaster with a 4-3 win against Leeds sevenths.

The hosts were buoyed by the return of veteran talisman Andy Fisher and perennial scoring machine Tim Carr from injury.

Matthew Smith and Damian Greig both netted a brace.

Slazenger fourths lost a local derby 4-0 at Wakefield fifths.

It was a tough start as Wakefield pushed them into their own half and kept building pressure with a series of short corners. Slaz battled, but went two down.

Jordan Ingham hit two shots wide as Slazenger rallied, but two short corners came to nothing and just before half-time there was controversy with the ball being lifted into a Wakefield player’s chest and then put into the net. The umpires had to confer, but a goal was awarded.

Slaz showed determination after the break, but hit the post and could not find the net while Wakefield, who had spent most of the second period in their own half, broke away to score.

Slazenger fifths travelled to play Bradford thirds with a strong team on paper, but it soon became evident that this was going to be a mismatch as a strong home team took control.

Stalwart defending kept the score down, but it was 3-0 at half-time. Slaz continue to battle hard for every ball but the youthful and skilful Bradford team created wave after wave of attack with Adam Garside making some awesome saves despite the final score of 10-0.

Slazenger men’s development deserved better than a 5-1 defeat to York 10.

Although keeper Jack Hancock made some impressive saves York scored twice before good counter-attacking from Adam Searle and Ollie Leonard created chances for Connor Browett and Seth Hoole.

Slaz started the second half well, good interplay in the midfield between Frankie Tyrell, Owen Coughtrey, Curtis Jones and Annalise Ayre keeping York pinned in their own half. Player of the match Browett pulled a goal back, but York regained went on to add three more.

Max Godley scored a second half hat-trick to seal Slazenger’s progress in the England Hockey U18s Plate competition as they beat Wakefield 7-1.

Joe Minchella opened the scoring after seven minutes with a terrific drive then had a hand in the second a minute later scored by Matt Smith.

It was 3-0 after 21 minutes when Lucas Smith fired towards goal and Rhys Hancock bundled the ball into the net.

Wakefield pulled a goal back just before half-time from their only short corner of the match, but Slaz restored their three-goal cushion after the break as Godley drove a shot low into the net from a short corner.

Another short corner led to another Godley goal and he completed his hat-trick with a strong run and high finish.