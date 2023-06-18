Nearly Caught is chosen as Pontefract Racecourse's first-ever racehorse ambassador

Earning just under £350,000 in prize money, Nearly Caught was a strong stayer who often competed over marathon trips. He won four races at Listed level and took the Group 2 Prix Kergolay at Deauville.

Partial to a trip to France, he also finished an excellent third in the Group 1 Prix Du Cadran at Longchamp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly Caught is no stranger to Pontefract either. In 2015 he won the Phil Bull Trophy by an impressive 10 lengths – his biggest winning margin throughout his esteemed career!

Nearly Caught is the first first Racehorse Ambassador at Pontefract Racecourse.

Nico spent his racing career in Newbury with trainer Hughie Morrison for who he ran 40 races.

Starting in April 2013, he won on his debut at Windsor and continued his career up until September 2018 when he was retired from racing. He went out on a high with a Listed win at Newmarket under jockey Ryan Moore.

Nico now spends his retirement in Yorkshire with charity New Beginnings, based near York, founded by Kevin and Pam Atkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Nearly Caught, they said: "Nico is an absolute gentleman at home. He loves lots of attention and enjoys nothing more than rolling in the field.

"We’re really excited to be teaming up with Pontefract Racecourse and to introducing Nico to their racegoers.”

Richard Hammill, Pontefract Racecourse’s chief operating officer, said: ‘We pride ourselves on providing the highest level of equine welfare at Pontefract when racehorses visit the track.

"We are delighted to team up with New Beginnings and Nico to showcase the wonderful care that is given to thoroughbreds in the next stage of their career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been lucky enough to work with Pam and Kevin for many years and look forward to our racegoers getting to know Nico.”

Since his retirement, not only has Nico been out and about on the racecourses, but he’s been putting his new skills to the test at dressage competitions. Given his career to date, it will come as no surprise, that he has achieved great results.

New Beginnings rehome and retrain former racehorses. Their mission statement is to provide a safe, supportive environment for former racehorses to adapt and learn new skills after they have finished their first career in racing.

They support 25 different retired racehorses in their lives past the post. You can find out more about them, or rehoming a racehorse at https://nbhorses.org.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad