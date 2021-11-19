New recruit Rebecca Furniss plays part in Slazenger Ladies’ six-hit success

Slazenger hockey reports.

New recruit Rebecca Furniss came into the team and did well along with Ashley in making some speedy runs up the wings.

Slaz were ahead after five minutes with a lovely shot from Sarah Sykes then Frankie Tyrrell made it two with a lovely stroke that hit the back board.

To round up Slaz’s first half score, Jr put her name on the score sheet.

Halifax hit back to score early in the second half, but Slaz netted three more with Hannah’s shot finding a deflection from Jr, who went on to claim her hat-trick before player of the match Frankie scored a screamer.

Slazenger Ladies seconds lost 5-1 at home to Tadcaster Magnets firsts despite scoring the first goal through Mia after a nice cross from the baseline by Ruby.

Thanks to Lisa Chappell and Mandy Secker for umpiring.

Slazenger Ladies thirds won 3-1 away to Pudsey firsts and were quickly into their stride to take the lead as Emily Entwistle’s nice hit led to Car Schofield scoring.

Goalkeeper Lauren Hattersley made a string of saves while Sarah Ritchey and Donna Hall clubbed together at the back to save a goal on the line.

Pudsey levelled after the break, but Slaz went on to seal victory as Caro netted again after being set up by Imogen Kirk-Smith.

Player of the match went to May Bailey for her hard work up front.

Slazenger Ladies fourths made a great start with two early goals by Josie Hughes and went on to beat University of Leeds 7-0.

Strong play from Evie Mollart and Gemma Wroe in the midfield kept the pressure on while Ruby Rodgers and Kirsty Goddard combined well on the right to create further chances.

More goals came from Emma Hammond (two) and Ingrid Coughtrey in the first half and Gemma and Josie, completing her hat-trick, after the break.