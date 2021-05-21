Nominate your Wakefield U16's sports club and they could win a shiny new kit

As junior sporting clubs can finally begin to start meeting and playing again, it’s important not to forget the individuals in those clubs who held the group together during the long months of lockdown and worked tirelessly to get everything ready for their welcome return.

Which is why branded clothing and school uniform specialist, Recognition Express, is once again inviting nominations for unsung junior sports club heroes in Wakefield. The hero will receive a trophy and their prize is a complete new strip for the club.

In previous years, the competition was only open to junior football clubs but Nigel Hawkin, director of Recognition Express Wakefield, has decided to give all youth sports teams an equal opportunity to win the prize for 2021.

All junior sports clubs can enter. (photo: Daniel Tidbury.)

He is inviting nominations from all organised junior sporting clubs from tennis and rugby through to hockey and netball.

Nigel said: “It’s been a tough year for everyone but particularly for children with their disrupted schooling and not being able to meet up with friends and teammates.

“I know how hard club officials, parents and children themselves have been working to keep up morale during lockdown when clubs couldn’t meet to train or play.

"Getting everything ready for re-opening safely has been a mammoth task for all involved.

"There will always be that one stand-out individual whether it be a coach, parent or a team member who goes that extra mile for the club quietly and without seeking any praise or reward.

“As specialists in recognition products, promotional items and branded clothing, it makes sense for us to combine donating a new team kit to a local junior sports club whilst recognising an unsung hero. It gives us the chance to recognise the contribution these unsung heroes make and give something back to the community we serve.”

Anyone can nominate a junior sports club hero.

The competition is open to all under 16’s junior sporting clubs playing in Wakefield.

To enter visit https://www.recognition-express.com/wakefield/nominate-club-hero and complete the simple entry form.