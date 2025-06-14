Normanton team aiming for podium finish in famous Le Mans 24 Hour race

The United Autosports team celebrate at last year's Le Mans 24 Hour race.

Privilege not pressure is the message from the drivers who will bid to put Wakefield’s United Autosports on the top step of the podium at the fabled 24 Hours of Le Mans for the second year in a row this weekend.

The team run by Richard Dean and co-owned by McLaren CEO Zak Brown is sending four cars to the most famous race of all, with genuine hopes that one of their two three-driver operations in the LMP2 class will claim victory for what would be a third time in six years, writes Nick Westby.

Now backed by the wealth of the McLaren operation, the outfit based out of Normanton has become one of the most experienced in the pitlane at the Circuit de la Sarthe, which is one of the reasons it has attracted such a stellar line-up of racers.

Dutchman Renger van der Zande makes his debut in the #22 car which also includes Denmark’s David Hansson and rising star Pietro Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time former F1 world champion Emmerson.

United Autosports' winning car at Le Mans in 2024.

“It’s a privilege to be racing a team that has most recently won the race and comes with a lot of experience, a lot of motivation,” said Fittipaldi.

“A lot of the crew is the same crew that ran the 22 car last year so obviously they know how to win.

“David has won there as well. It’s not pressure, it’s a great opportunity.

“The key to Le Mans is to minimise the mistakes. But it’s such a long race that it kind of chooses its winner.”

Hansson added: “I find there is less pressure when all the components are there. It’s far more annoying to show up when there’s something that’s not quite right. I feel much calmer going into this race given we have the essential ingredients. To know there’s nothing wrong with the package is tremendously confidence inspiring.

“This is the best opportunity to win, at least on paper - with the team, with the drivers, with the car - that I’ve had in a long time.”

Daniel Schneider, Ben Hanley and Oliver Jarvis will drive United’s No.23 car in the LMP2 class.

United is also running two McLaren Evo’s in the LMGT3 class with Yorkshireman Darren Leung – the 2023 British GT champion – one of the drivers.