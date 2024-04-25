Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The second race meeting of the year at Pontefract was free for over 60s who registered with the course’s website and there were plenty taking advantage of the initiative.

More than 2,000 over 60s registered for their free ticket for the day, which was recognised at the Racecourse Association Showcase Awards in November 2022 for marketing excellence

Despite the continued wet weather, there was some fantastic racing and a real buzz to the racecourse with a crowd of 4,000 excited racegoers.

Bolster strides clear to win Pontefract's feature race, the £27,000 RIU Hotels and Resorts Handicap. Picture: Alan Wright

The relentless rain led to a morning inspection of the card and unfortunately the unique Pontefract Marathon had to be abandoned due to an area of waterlogged ground used only for that race.

The feature race on the card was the £27,000 RIU Hotels and Resorts Handicap and the winners of the last two renewals of the race, Lightening Company and Baryshnikov, were both back in action.

While they both ran well in finishing second and fourth respectively, they were no match for the impressive winner, Bolster, who was winning on his first start for Karl Burke.

His four previous runs for Simon and Ed Crisford included a Group 3 at Royal Ascot and he’s clearly a talented individual.

Blufferonthebus gave Craig Lidster his second win in two Pontefract meetings. Picture: Alan Wright

Harriet Bethell’s On The River was another horse bidding to follow up their 2023 victory and Cam Hardie’s mount made no mistake in taking Division 1 of the 1m handicap for the second year in a row in eyecatching style.

Relishing conditions, the five-year-old could be called the winner entering the home straight as he was travelling so well and he quickened smartly to win by 2¾ lengths.

An ambitious tilt at the Listed Pomfret Stakes later in the season could now be on the cards.

Division 2 went the way of Do I Dream under an inspired ride by Jo Mason.

Ben Haslam’s previous course and distance winner was following up her win at Ripon four days prior.

The opening race was the first two-year-old race of the season at Pontefract.

Gemma Tutty has her horses in fantastic form at the moment and her Hot To Dot was a comfortable winner under Connor Beasley.

The daughter of Massaat knew what was required of her and easily held her rivals at bay.

Craig Lidster had won a race at the first meeting of the season and he doubled up when his Blufferonthebus took the 6f handicap for Nick Bradley Racing.

Lidster was doubly represented in the race and his Macarone, running in the colours of local legend Rob Burrow, ran a race full of promise to finish third.

Micky Hammond was another to double his Ponte tally for the season when his Thursday’s Child took the 6f novice race.

The Middleham trainer looks to have a smart filly on his hands as the daughter of Harry Angel remained unbeaten with a comfortable success over rivals with winning form.

She travelled supremely well and is one to keep on the right side of.

The concluding 5f Constant Security Handicap went the way of Alafdhal for Phil McEntee and Josephine Gordon.

The six-year-old has been in consistent form on the all weather and was gaining a deserved win.