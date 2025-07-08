Ossett couple go head-to-head in BriSCA F1 stock car racing showdown

Sparks will fly on the racetrack as stock car racing champion, Lee Fairhurst, prepares to compete against his wife, Jacklyn, on the BriSCA F1 Stock Car racing circuit. The fiercely competitive couple from Ossett, Yorkshire, who met through their mutual love of racing, will go head-to-head at Lee’s next race of the season, which will take place at Skegness Raceway (July 12-13), just days after they celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

Two-time British champion, Lee, who recently extended his sponsorship deal with ODYSSEY®battery, made racing history in 2012 when he became the first driver to win a world final race from the back row of the grid. He remains one of the sport’s top competitors, consistently finishing in the top five on the BriSCA F1 circuit.

Jacklyn, who started racing when she was just 14 years old, will be making an eagerly anticipated comeback during the clash at Skegness after a five-year break. She was forced to put her successful racing career on hold after suffering a brain injury during an accident on the track, which left her unable to speak for three months. She has since made a full recovery and the couple now have two sons, William (5) and George, who is nine months old.

Lee and Jacklyn have been together for more than 11 years and they both have an impressive reputation in the world of stock car racing, having racked up over 130 race wins and more than 430 podium finishes between them.

Speaking on her love of BriSCA F1, Jacklyn said: “I’m not done with racing yet. I’ve really missed the thrill of it, and competing against Lee makes my return to F1 even more exciting, especially as it coincides with our wedding anniversary. I’ve been determined to get back out there since my accident; it’s a chance to show my boys that it’s possible to overcome any of life’s setbacks.

“Lee and I have always supported each other as a couple but once the flag drops, it’s every driver for themselves. We’ve certainly had some dramatic clashes on the track over the years, and this will be the first time we’ve competed against each other since we’ve had the kids, so it’s going to be quite an interesting time for us as a family.

William and George are used to seeing Lee race and now it’s time for them to find out just what their mum can do too. I was the only woman racing in BriSCA F1 when I first started, but there are a few more female drivers now, which is great for the sport. I can’t wait to start racing again, I definitely won’t be holding back!”

Lee added: “Jacklyn loves racing as much as I do, so I’m really excited for her as she gets back out on the track again. I know how fast she is, but she’ll have to work hard to get past me at Skegness. Even though it’s our wedding anniversary, I won’t be giving her any chances. We share a lot of things as a family, but we definitely don’t share trophies. We can be very competitive, so it’s going to be a tense weekend, although I’m sure it will be incredible to watch, especially for our two boys who will be cheering us on with the rest of our family and friends. Bring it on!”

Dave McMullen, Senior Director of Global Marketing, Transportation & Specialty at EnerSys, manufacturer of ODYSSEY® batteries, said: “It’s been fantastic to be part of Lee’s BriSCA F1 journey since our ODYSSEY® Battery sponsorship began 11 years ago, and we’re delighted to see Jacklyn return to the circuit as well. Stock car racing is a full contact sport, where drivers are allowed to use their steel front bumpers, so vehicles can endure a lot of turbulence and physical demand during races. That’s why Lee and Jacklyn’s cars are equipped with our high-performance ODYSSEY® batteries, which are extremely robust and resistant to high-impact shock. It’s going to be an exciting weekend of adrenaline-charged racing - and what a spectacular way to celebrate a wedding anniversary - may the best driver win!”

