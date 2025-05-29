Ossett Powerhouse youngsters showcase their MMA skills

Powerhouse fighters (from left) Joel Scholey, Calum Stones, Will Grogan and Remy Beaumont.

Youngsters from Ossett’s Powerhouse Fight Club were delighted to showcase their skills as they competed on the recent BMF Bad Mofo 12 show at Doncaster Dome organised by South Yorkshire promoters Connor Halliday and Steve Maeer.

Joel Scholey, Will Grogan, Calum Stones and Remy Beaumont were part of an exciting showcase of mixed martial arts talent, writes James Bovington.

“All four demonstrated serious potential to enjoy flourishing amateur careers in mixed martial arts and later progress into the professional ranks should they so choose – with even the UFC not beyond limits,” said coach James Power.

Joel Scholey, 17, “put on a clinical textbook performance in which he systematically broke his opponent down preventing him from striking back and breaking his spirit so that by the third round a stoppage was inevitable and it came with a devastating cross to the body,” explained Power.

Prize fighter: Joel Scholey.

"I didn’t know anything about this opponent, but I quickly got him down and hurt him with some powerful and repeated shots to his head,’ said apprentice electrician Scholey.

"Winning this second amateur fight means everything and I’ve learnt it all from James.

"Our gym’s a brotherhood with strong interpersonal relationships enhancing our skill in the cage.”

Apprentice engineer Will Grogan, 18, had previously won two kickboxing bouts and was delighted to get a stoppage victory which "after all the hard work that’s gone in means the world to me,” with Power commending Grogan for “great timing in striking and takedowns allowing him to catch his opponent in a triangle choke to secure the win.”

Roar of approval: Will Grogan.

Calum Stones also had an incredible and highly entertaining bout, but did not get the win this time.

He could nevertheless be proud of having deployed his skills with heart and determination.

The youngest Powerhouse competitor, 13-year-old Remy Beaumont “performed strongly against a heavier and more experienced opponent.”

Remy worked to get the submission from a range of positions and was rewarded with a third round tap out victory.

Joel Scholey in MMA action.

James explained: “Remy’s too young to give or take head strikes but is an expert on subduing an opponent with decisive body shots.

"He’s been selected as part of Team England for a youth competition in Abu Dhabi this summer such is his ability.”

James Power, 33, has extensive experience, having trained in martial arts for 16 years, winning British and European titles in amateur kickboxing and remaining undefeated as a professional kickboxer, winning all his fights by knockout.

He addd: “I now compete in professional MMA under the Cage Warriors promotion. I’ve won seven of eight bouts by knockout.

Will Grogan lands a kick in his bout.

"As a coach I’ve produced multiple amateur kickboxing champions. Our club also has many golds from jiu jitsu competitions.

"The bouts on BMF are competitive, giving young fighters a positive experience without biased matchups so we aim always to attend.

"We also attend Almighty Fighting Championship and Muay Thai Grand Prix and this year the well established Kingdom Combat Championship also.

"Powerhouse opened in 2019 and offers classes in wrestling, Jiu Jitsu, kickboxing and MMA with a strength and conditioning programme running alongside the martial arts.

"Competing isn’t for everyone and most class attendees train as a joy keeping active.

"The Powerhouse timetable includes more intensive classes to prepare for competition. Those looking to take their training to the next level are invited to evaluate the professionalism with which we run our programmes.”

Athletes need sponsorship. ‘I’d like to thank our 2025 sponsors for their generosity,’ said Power. ‘These include Skuyo Nordic Skye, Pulse Hire, Wolf Supps, Aqua Heat, Joe Ralphs Gym, Wakefield Bathrooms and Allure Fightwear.’

New potential sponsors can email [email protected] or contact via Facebook or Instagram @powerhousefightclub.

There is no national funding to get Team England to Abu Dhabi, but there is a fundraising page for Remy Beaumont’s participation. Those wishing to help this elite Wakefield athlete can contribute at https://gofund.me/fc95a5b5