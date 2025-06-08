Ossett Town Panthers are at it again

After winning on the pitch at Elland Road a few weeks ago, Ossett Town Panthers U8s were at it again. This time at the Laundhill Gala over in Huddersfield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time last year the Panthers didn't exist. They initially played as two separate teams (Tigers & Lions).

After an impressive afternoon in a showcase game at Sheffield United Academy, the decision was made to merge the 2 sides and play up a year. The Panthers were born!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A season playing up in the Belgium Division of the HJFL has served the players well and it's a credit to them that they've held their own.

Coaches: Jordan Issott, James Gregory, Simon Coates, Dan Stead Players: Max West, Zayd Spiers, Brax Gregory, Ollie Coates, Jonah Stead, LJ Shelley, Freddie Homer, Alfie Oldroyd, Thomas Roy, Freddie Issott

The Panthers got off to a good start with a 3-0 victory against Kirkburton, 2-0 victory against Clifton and another 3-0 victory against Golcar.

A draw in the 4th followed by another 2-0 win saw them competed the group stage top of the league having only conceded 1 goal.

The semi finals saw the Panthers take on a Kirkburton side who were resilient and determined to get the win. The game ended 0-0 and went to pens and it was Ollie's time to shine. His size, presence and athleticism made the difference as Kirkburton missed 2 pens; one of which was a fantastic save from Ollie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In to the final they went and it was back to business as they got back to passing and moving and ended up winning the game 2-0 against White Rose thanks to goals from Lee Junior and Max aka Mad Dog.

Laundhill Gala Winner

More football memories created for these players and their passionate supporters.

The players are under the guidance of hard working and dedicated coaches Dan Stead, James Gregory, Simon Coates and Jordan Issott.