Ossett Town Panthers roar to a hatrick of gala wins

Ossett Town Panthers U8s made it three gala wins out of three after roaring to victory at the Wakefield Owls Gala on Saturday 28th June.

The Panthers hit the ground running in the group stage, kicking things off with a solid 2–0 win over Wakefield Jets. Further victories against Ossett Albion and Normanton Pro Stars saw them top their group with nine points and a goal difference of +7—without conceding a single goal.

In the semi-final, the Panthers faced a resilient Methley side who defended brilliantly. But the pressure eventually told, and Max West clinched the winner in the final minute.

The final saw the Panthers up against Junior Tykes, who were also unbeaten in the group stage. The Panthers quickly took control, with Max West settling any early nerves with the opening goal. They continued to create chances, but couldn’t quite put the game to bed.

That changed just after your half way mark when three inspired substitutions proved decisive. A clever, quick bit of play saw Jonah Stead drive forward and switch the ball to Freddie Homer, who took a touch and smashed it into the top corner. Game over!

Across the tournament, the Panthers played five, won five, scored 11 and conceded none. Their rock-solid defence meant their keeper (Oli) only had three saves to make all day—a testament to their structure and discipline.

More football memories in the bank for these young players!

The Panthers' are coached by a passionate and dedicated coaching team: Dan Stead, James Gregory, Simon Coates, and Jordan Issott.