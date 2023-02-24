Ossett youngster Lucas Earnshaw is a pool champion at just eight years old

‘Mini Pocket Rocket’ Lucas – who only turned just eight this month – showed exactly why he is a star in the making by taking down the Murphys Goole Junior KO this Sunday.

The younger brother of U15 World Champion Charlie Earnshaw lost just 10 frames across four best of 13 matches.

He was crowned winner after a massive 7-2 result in the final and has received plaudits from far and wide on his impressive play, particularly in the winning frame.

Lucas Earnshaw, who at just eight years old, showed he is a star in the making by winning the Murphys Goole Junior KO tournament.

At county level, the West Yorkshire blackball pool squads were back in action at White Rose Ossett on Sunday with five impressive home wins across the adult divisions.

The men’s and seniors sections played host to North Yorkshire with the A team securing their second win in three matches.

Having gone behind 3-1, they took a narrow 5-4 lead in the opening set then went frame for frame until a solid run saw the team take 12 out of the next 18.

They rounded off with six frames in the final set to finish 23-13, putting them top of the table.

Shona Lucas was in outstanding form on her debut in the West Yorkshire Ladies pool A team.

Marvin Nestor led the line with four wins from four, with Yasser Hussain, Andy Appleton and Glen Pilkington taking three frames each.

In the highlight result of the day, the B team scored a whopping 32 frames to 4 victory. The win was secured early in the third set and with everyone playing so well it was a result that will be hard pushed to be beaten this season.

The C’s recorded another great result, 26-10, with frames shared across the squad and 100 per cent records for Chucky Denton, Lee Doyle, Ryan Pearson, Dan McChrystal, Si Scholey and Nathan Laverack.

An impressive run of 7 frames in a row in the second set led the way for claiming victory midway through the third.

The seniors continued their top of the table form with a resounding 23-5 win.

Pete Fisher and Dale Shaw were in perfect form, taking four wins out of four, with Yasser Hussain taking three. There were 2/2 from captain Lee Roper, Lee Doyle, Matt Wallace and Mark Grice.

The Ladies A team bounced back from last month’s draw with a solid 20-8 result against South Yorkshire Ladies B, including a seven frame clean sweep in the first set.

Debutant Shona Lucas stepped in and made her mark with three impressive wins from three. Lisa Stubbs continued her great start to the season with 3/3, along with Lorraine Grice, while Emma Senior and Alice Paylor took three out of four each.

The Ladies B suffered a heavy 25-3 away defeat at the hands of East Yorkshire Ladies, with Val Smith, Kat Pallett and Angela Walker claiming the frames.

It is a tough school in their first ever season, but the girls have a great team spirit and will keep pushing and growing.