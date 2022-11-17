The association has seen success at the County National Finals, including their youth team becoming national champions, while a number of the squad represented England at the Blackball World Championships last month.

Ossett’s Charlie Earnshaw was crowned U15 Individual World Champion and was part of the U15 team that was runners-up.

Ossett’s Andy Appleton was also part of the Masters Team (over 50s) who won the World title.

Ossett's recently crowned world champion pool player Andy Appleton.

Riley Fisher and Reece Wilson, both from Castleford, were U18 Team World Champions while Scissett’s Andy Lucas became Seniors Doubles World Champion and along with Castleford’s Pete Fisher won the Seniors Team World title (over 40s).

West Yorkshire’s teams have kicked off the new season with wins across the board for their adult sections – men’s A, B and C, ladies, seniors and masters.

The re-shaped A team under Steve Juhasz brought it home 23-13 overall, with wins across all four sets (6/3, 6/3, 5/4 and 6/3).

Josh Juhasz and Peter Fisher led the way, each earning maximum points with four frames out of four. There were three wins apiece for Andy Appleton, Marvin Nestor and newly promoted Darren Browning.

West Yorkshire County Pool Association's youth team who have become national champions.

Lee Roper’s first match in charge of the B team was nip and tuck in the first set at 5-4, before a clean sweep battering in the second set to take the lead 14-4.

They went on to win 12 out of the last 18 frames on top of that to take the match 26-10.

Exceptional youth talents Charlie Earnshaw and Riley Fisher each claimed 4/4 along with Dale Shaw on their debuts for the team. Dan Smith also kept a 100% record on 3/3.

The C team recorded an outstanding 29-7 result with 100% records for new captain Alex Manson and Bobby Patel hitting 4/4, along with Rash Tunnicliffe and Damien Cooper 3/3 respectively. After going 2 nil down, the lads pulled it back and took the first set 6-3. From there they ran away with it by dropping just 4 frames in the rest of the match, including an exceptional run of 13 frames without reply to the finish line.

The successful England seniors pool team.

Skinny’s Seniors were back to winning ways with a great 18-10 win. They led from the front and hit the winning line early into the fourth set.

Dale Shaw got off to another great start in this section by winning 3 from 4, along with Lee Doyle and Andy Grice.

The Masters team showed all their experience to come away with a 17-11 result after reaching the win midway through the third set.

In-form Andy Appleton and Marvin Nestor both won the maximum four frames, while Darren Browning and captain Steve Juhasz each won 3.

U18 Team World Champion Riley Fisher.

In the Ladies section the A team kicked off with a solid 18-10 win.

After a slow start going behind 4-1, the girls clawed it back and pressed on to take an impressive 17 out of the remaining 23 frames.

County manager Yvonne Boyle led the way with 4/4 with Lisa Stubbs taking 3/3. There were also three out of four wins for Alice Paylor and Katie Holland in her first match since stepping up from vice to captain.

The Ladies B team made their debut away to another newly formed team, Lincolnshire Ladies. With a bare seven players, they got off to a great start and were drawing the match 7-7 at the midway stage, but Lincs pressed on to take the match 18-10.

It was a valiant effort from the West Yorkshire team, with some playing their first-ever games at county level.

U18 Team World Champion Reece Wilson.

Captain Val Smith topped the ranks with 3/4 and Fallon Rose, Lexi Camplin and Sarah Marwood each chipped in with two wins from four.

Off the back of claiming the national title in September, West Yorkshire’s youths have now spilt forces into A and B teams. They start by kicking off their new season on November 27 against each other in the ultimate local derby.

The Ladies A and B face the same situation on December 4 as they take each other on firstly on the baize, followed by the bar at the Christmas party. All are welcome to join them.