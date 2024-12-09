Pontefract completed the first half of the 2024/25 Yorkshire Premier League squash season with a 100 per cent record after their defeat of Dunnington.

​Heading into the Christmas break, Pontefract's nine wins from nine give them a 24-point cushion at the top of the table over nearest rivals Hallamshire.

It puts the West Yorkshire side in pole position to claim their first title in 15 years.

Ponte established a quick foothold over York side Dunnington as fifth string Chester Dockray swatted Ed Shannon aside and number four Adam Taylor dismissed former Pontefract player Taminder Gata-Aura in equally rapid style.

Pontefract number one Rory Stewart. Picture: Steve Line

Dunnington's Amaad Fareed, the former world top 100 player from Pakistan, went two games up and almost let his lead slip before closing out victory in the fourth against Tom Bamford.

However, Ponte sealed the five bonus points after home captain Matt Godson eventually got the better of Jamie Brown in a humdinger of a match at third string, coming back from 1/0 and 2/1 down in games to claim the decider 11-8.

Another victorious night for Ponte ended with Scotland's Rory Stewart returning to the line-up to dispatch young Frenchman Laouenan Loaec in three close games, sealing a 19-5 home win.

Hallamshire leapt back above Harrogate into second place by virtue of a stinging 20-3 home win over the Straysiders in Sheffield.

Doncaster’s Pontefract-raised player Asia Harris beat Reece Newell in four, but her side dropped below Woodfield into ninth after fielding four full-time pros in contravention of league rules introduced at the summer's AGM. Their two results at fourth and fifth string at home to Cleethorpes therefore go down as 3-0 defeats.