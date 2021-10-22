Perry’s brace proves in vain as Slazenger are edged out

Keith Stevenson, on target twice for Slazenger fourths against Ben Rhydding fifths.

In a fast paced game, it was Slaz who looked stronger, with fast attacking and flowing movement.

But Huddersfield were more clinical on the break and took advantage of this to score four goals to Slazenger’s three. Ben Jackson netted and Danny Perry took a brace, but to no avail.

Slazenger seconds hosted Bradford seconds and were looking to correct performances which had cost heavily in recent weeks.

Marshall Tebutt, who netted a hat-trick for Slazenger fourths against Ben Rhydding fifths.

The team took to the pitch with intent and pressed from the off. A quick goal from Richard Tuddenham started the scoring with a well struck short corner and he netted a second. Ian Hedges scored two from the left wing, followed by goals from Amir Khalil and Asad Baig.

While the Bradford side was not the strongest in the league, the home side pressed throughout. Thanks to Rob Whawell and Steve Wood for umpiring the game.

Slazenger men’s thirds lost 4-2 on the road to Ben Rhydding fourths.

Keith Leonard and Pete Gunning scored, but the hosts were stronger in finishing, scoring twice in the final minutes to put the game beyond doubt.

After a disappointing loss the week before Slazenger men’s fourths were eager to put things right and did so with a 9-2 win over Ben Rhydding fifths who had some late Covid dropouts with one of the parents stepping in as goalkeeper.

Slaz struck first, Ben Rhydding hit back to level, but three more goals had the hosts in charge by the break.

MOM Marshall Tebutt finally completed his hat-trick in the second half after a few missed efforts at the back post. Keith Stevenson slotted two goals home, one a flick from short range, before replicating a Ronaldo celebration.

Thanks to Matt Green and Ben Graham for umpiring.

Slazenger’s development team showed great spirit and teamwork despite being edged out 1-0 by Ben Rhydding ninths.

They travelled short on players and without a keeper, but a fine performance by all ensured a close contest.

A strong midfield performance from Julie Bailey, Frankie Tyrell and May Bailey produced some first-half scoring chances for Seth Hoole and Connor Browett, while solid defence from Jack Sanderson, Damien Greig, Josh Green and Richard Coughtrey ensured a scoreless first half.

The second half was equally competitive. Some good interplay between player of the match Owen Coughtrey and Bobby Bear created problems while Aleks Thompson made some good runs down the right, but the lack of players eventually told as Ben Rhydding scored the only goal.

Feeling positive after recent wins, Slazenger Ladies first were raring to go for their game at home to University of Leeds firsts and their confidence was justified as they won 4-1.

Nicci Swinden was out injured, but Alice Gascoigne returned from her trip and Slazenger started strongly with Hannah Field scoring an early goal, with a bit of help from her foot.

Uni quickly equalised within two minutes and it stayed 1-1 to half-time with Field having a “goal” disallowed.

After an inspiring half-time talk from captain Jessica Rudge, Slaz started the second half well. The defence of Lisa Minchella, Ashleigh Jones and Andrea Wallace were solid and new keeper Erin Haigh made some excellent saves. There was some slick passing from the defence through midfield to the forwards and Rudge scored an open stick goal – her first of this kind in five years.

Sarah Sykes missed several chances, but the Slaz captain showed everyone how it should be done and that her first goal was not a fluke as she netted another open stick goal.

The team was now playing with full confidence and Melissa Lambert showed off her skills down the wing. Field, who is hoping to achieve the top scorer accolade this season, realised she needed another goal to stop the captain from running away with the trophy so soon in the season and managed to add her second goal at the tail end of the game.

There is no game this week as Slazenger Ladies 1/2s have a bye in the cup, but they head into their next league game away at Ben Rhydding on a high.

Thanks to Lisa GK and Keith for umpiring.

Slazenger Ladies thirds lost 4-0 away to Wakefield fourths in a hard fought local derby.

Slaz could not beat the home keeper who saved numerous efforts and although the team defended valiantly they could not prevent Wakefield coming out on top.

This is a new team combing experience and youth and can play some really nice passing hockey. The best is yet to come.

Slazenger Ladies fourths were left without a match as scheduled opponents Halifax fifths have withdrawn from the league.

Slazenger U16s Girls fought back from 2-0 down against Wakefield to secure a well deserved 2-2 draw.

The girls showed massive heart as despite conceding two early goals they showed true Yorkshire grit and grew steadily into the game.

Annalise netted their first goal at the far post, before Eleanor made a strong run down the right wing into the D before firing past the home keeper to bring the scores level.