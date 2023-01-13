Philip Ambler takes Wakefield Harriers' senior handicap road race title

The competitors raced over the traditional 4.5 mile course, twice round the perimeter of Thornes Park and with a lap round the running track at the end.

This year's winner of the John Newsome Memorial Handicap Trophy was Philip Ambler, who has made huge advances this year. He ran well over a minute quicker than his estimated time, so is a worthy winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other big advances were made by Andy Cartwright in second, Chris Mitchell in third and Suzanne Brooke who was not far behind in fourth.

Wakefield Harriers Handicap Road Race winner Philip Ambler receives the John Newsome Memorial Handicap Trophy from Wendy Newsome.

Running conditions were good for the event, which helped produce some very fast times.

Ben Butler was fastest this year with an excellent time of 22:55, which moves him to third all-time on the current course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzanne Brooke was the fastest lady with 27:48, which moves her up to 11th place in the ladies all-time list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The handicapping worked out well, with more than half of the runners finishing within a minute of their expected times.

The previous year's winner Francis Mwaba took the award this time for being closest to his expected time, running seven seconds from the time predicted.

Advertisement Hide Ad