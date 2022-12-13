Wakefield Harriers' Amy-Eloise Markovc earns silver medal with GB cross country team
Wakefield Harriers’ distance runner Amy-Eloise Markovc was part of a successful Great Britain and Northern Ireland team that topped the medal table at the 2022 European Cross Country Championships at the Piemonte-La Mandria Park in Turin, Italy.
Ten medals were won overall, including individual gold medals for Charles Hicks in the U23 men’s race and Will Barnicoat in the U20 men’s event.
With team titles for the U23 men and women and the U20 men, it was a superb day for the GB & NI squad overall.
There were silvers for Emile Cairess (senior men), who enjoyed the best placing by a British senior man at the Euro Cross since Mo Farah won silver in 2009; Megan Keith (U23 women); and Zakariya Mahamed (U23 men); while Alexandra Millard (U23 women) marked her GB & NI debut with an individual bronze in the U23 women’s race.
Wakefield’s Markovc was unable to challenge the leaders in the senior women’s race, but crowned her long season – and first cross country season for five years – by bringing back a silver medal with the points she earned helping GB to second place in the team standings behind a strong German line-up.
Team captain Jess Warner-Judd (Blackburn) was the top finisher with Abbie Donnelly (Lincoln Wellington) also earning a top 10 spot.
Warner-Judd was in the top four in the opening laps as she positioned herself well to be in contention alongside the likes of Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal (Norway) and Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany). However, as the number of laps ticked by and more journeys up the steep bank came around, she lost touch with the leaders before fighting well to secure eighth place overall.
Donnelly was ninth after producing another fine display in a GB & NI vest, while Poppy Tank (City of Plymouth) overhauled compatriot Jess Gibbon (Reading) in the final sprint for the line to take 13th to Gibbon’s 14th place.
Cari Hughes (Cardiff) was next Brit home in 22nd, while Amy-Eloise Markovc, who is coached by Rob Denmark, was 26th overall.
The team were clear silver medal winners ahead of Ireland.