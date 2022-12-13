Ten medals were won overall, including individual gold medals for Charles Hicks in the U23 men’s race and Will Barnicoat in the U20 men’s event.

With team titles for the U23 men and women and the U20 men, it was a superb day for the GB & NI squad overall.

There were silvers for Emile Cairess (senior men), who enjoyed the best placing by a British senior man at the Euro Cross since Mo Farah won silver in 2009; Megan Keith (U23 women); and Zakariya Mahamed (U23 men); while Alexandra Millard (U23 women) marked her GB & NI debut with an individual bronze in the U23 women’s race.

Wakefield Harriers' Amy-Eloise Markovc with her Great Britain & Northern Ireland teammates Jess Warner-Judd, Abbie Donnelly, Poppy Tank, Jessica Gibbon and Cari Hughes. Together they won a team silver medal in the European Cross Country Championships.

Wakefield’s Markovc was unable to challenge the leaders in the senior women’s race, but crowned her long season – and first cross country season for five years – by bringing back a silver medal with the points she earned helping GB to second place in the team standings behind a strong German line-up.

Team captain Jess Warner-Judd (Blackburn) was the top finisher with Abbie Donnelly (Lincoln Wellington) also earning a top 10 spot.

Warner-Judd was in the top four in the opening laps as she positioned herself well to be in contention alongside the likes of Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal (Norway) and Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany). However, as the number of laps ticked by and more journeys up the steep bank came around, she lost touch with the leaders before fighting well to secure eighth place overall.

Amy-Eloise Markovc represented Great Britain in the European Cross Country Championships. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Donnelly was ninth after producing another fine display in a GB & NI vest, while Poppy Tank (City of Plymouth) overhauled compatriot Jess Gibbon (Reading) in the final sprint for the line to take 13th to Gibbon’s 14th place.

Cari Hughes (Cardiff) was next Brit home in 22nd, while Amy-Eloise Markovc, who is coached by Rob Denmark, was 26th overall.