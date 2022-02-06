Runners get off the start line at the Dewsbury 10k.

Picture Gallery: Dewsbury 10k attracts more than 2,000 runners

The weather was certainly 'changeable' and conditions were testing but more than 2,000 hardy runners completed the annual Dewsbury 10k on Sunday morning.

By Mark Berry
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 4:36 pm

The race was won by Spenborough and District AC's Joe Sagar in 30:37 with Wakefield Harriers' Mark Bostock second (31:21) and Ilkley Harriers' Nathan Edmondson third (31:31).

Leeds City AC's Rhianne Hughes led the women's field home with a time of 34:33, ahead of club mate Alice Leake (35:07) and Laura Smith, from Hallamshire Harriers (35:40).

1. Tough Conditions

Wind and rain made life difficult for the runners in the Dewsbury 10k

Photo: Jim Fitton

2. Keep Running

Runners get off the start line at the Dewsbury 10k.

Photo: Jim Fitton

3. Big Field

The Dewsbury 10k proved to be a popular event for runners.

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. Great Support

Race Marshals cheer another successful running of the Dewsbury 10k.

Photo: Jim Fitton

