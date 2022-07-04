A field of 90 runners took part in Saturday's Dewsbury parkrun, at Crow Nest Park. Picture: Jim Fitton

Picture Gallery: Home town success for Holden at Dewsbury parkrun

Dewsbury Road Runners' Mark Holden led the field home in Saturday's Dewsbury parkrun, at Crow Nest Park.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 4th July 2022, 8:40 am
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 8:43 am

Holden clocked 18:01 to finish the weekly 5k ahead of second-placed Paul Anderson (18:50) and Spenborough AC's Noel Lowdon (19:50) in third.

Zubeda Dawjee (25:32) was the first woman to finish, ahead of Melody Redman (25:57) and junior runner Brodie Killoury, who clocked a personal best 28:02.

A field of 90 runners took part in Saturday's Dewsbury parkrun, at Crow Nest Park. Picture: Jim Fitton

A field of 90 runners took part in Saturday's Dewsbury parkrun, at Crow Nest Park. Picture: Jim Fitton

A field of 90 runners took part in Saturday's Dewsbury parkrun, at Crow Nest Park. Picture: Jim Fitton

A field of 90 runners took part in Saturday's Dewsbury parkrun, at Crow Nest Park. Picture: Jim Fitton

