PICTURE GALLERY: Wakefield Gym Club tumblers enjoy county success

In all the Wakefield contingent brought home 14 gold medals, 14 silvers and six bronze.

This was a brilliant performance by a strong group of tumblers who range from the youngest at seven to the oldest at 18.

All of them have a great attitude in training and are always striving to be the best they can be.

Gold medals were won by Starr Watson Hall, Jessica Wilson, Finley Chatting, Bradley Commons, Eleanor Martins, Lewis Owen, Elsie Edger, Thomas Riley, Laura Wyatt, Kyra Riddell, Mason Riddell, Lilly Ward, Charlie Green and Maddie Barker.

Silver medals went to Emily Francis, Lily Rose Morgan, Beau Burnett, Gregory Ingle, Zac Williamson, Lydia Mannifield, Faith Spink, Olivia Sampson, Maddison Buckley, Kobe Jerome, Martha Hazell, Aaron Kearns, Harvey Wong and Lauren Ackroyd.

Bronze medalists were Jessica Lockwood, Sophia Celistine, Sophie Holland, Freddie Carter, Emily Rose and Sheldon Price.

A number of Wakefield gymnasts also finished just outside the medals when they finished fourth.

The competition was a great success and gymnasts thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Wakefield Gym Club’s tumbling programme is truly world class and if your child is interested in gymnastics and would like to join one of the best clubs in the country, contact the club on [email protected] or ring 07810673669.

