Picture Gallery: Wakefield Harriers shine as athletics returns to Thornes Park Stadium

Track and field athletics returned to Thornes Park Stadium after a two-year absence when Wakefield Harriers hosted the Douglas Bedford Memorial Open meeting on Saturday.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 11th April 2022, 8:25 am
Updated Monday, 11th April 2022, 8:26 am

There were some excellent performances from the host club, with Joshua Akintolu leaping to a Grade 2 standard 4.66m in the U13s boys long jump.

Grade 3 performances were also achieved by Rachel Crorken (senior women's 200m; 25.69s), Amy Hunt (U20s women's long jump; 5.23m), Liam Greaves (U20s men's 100m; 11.18s) and Daniel Akintolu (U15s boys long jump; 5.33m).

1. Return to the Track

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. Big Day

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Big Leap

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Fast Start

Photo: Scott Merrylees

