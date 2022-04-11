Picture Gallery: Wakefield Harriers shine as athletics returns to Thornes Park Stadium

There were some excellent performances from the host club, with Joshua Akintolu leaping to a Grade 2 standard 4.66m in the U13s boys long jump.
Grade 3 performances were also achieved by Rachel Crorken (senior women's 200m; 25.69s), Amy Hunt (U20s women's long jump; 5.23m), Liam Greaves (U20s men's 100m; 11.18s) and Daniel Akintolu (U15s boys long jump; 5.33m).
Return to the Track
Action from the Douglas Bedford Memorial Open meeting at Wakefield's Thornes Park Stadium. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Photo: Scott Merrylees
