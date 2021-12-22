Wakefield Parkrunners make their way around the 5K course at Thorne Park. Picture: John Clifton

PICTURE SPECIAL: Runners take to Thornes Park for Wakefield Parkrun

Here’s a picture special on the latest Wakefield Thornes Parkrun, which took place last Saturday with plenty of enthusiastic runners taking on the 5K course.

By Tony Harber
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 8:57 am

Photographer John Clifton has captured the action from Thornes Park - can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

The parkruns are free, fun, and friendly and take place weekly, every Saturday, allowing participants to walk, jog or run the 5K distance.

The runs take place at Thornes Park, Horbury Road, starting at 9am and anyone interested in joining in can do so by simply registering at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/ before going along. Registration is free and you only ever have to register with parkrun once then remember to bring a scannable copy of the barcode you receive.

It is entirely organised by volunteers – email [email protected] if you would like to help.

1. Happy band of volunteers

Volunteers who helped make the Wakefield Thornes Parkrun go smoothly.

2. Setting out

Runners set out on Saturday's parkrun.

3. Santa leads the way

Santa at the head of this group of runners.

4. Downhill from here

A downhill section on the Thornes Park course.

