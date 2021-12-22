PICTURE SPECIAL: Runners take to Thornes Park for Wakefield Parkrun

Photographer John Clifton has captured the action from Thornes Park - can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
The parkruns are free, fun, and friendly and take place weekly, every Saturday, allowing participants to walk, jog or run the 5K distance.
The runs take place at Thornes Park, Horbury Road, starting at 9am and anyone interested in joining in can do so by simply registering at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/ before going along. Registration is free and you only ever have to register with parkrun once then remember to bring a scannable copy of the barcode you receive.
It is entirely organised by volunteers – email [email protected] if you would like to help.