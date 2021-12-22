PICTURE SPECIAL: Runners take to Thornes Park for Wakefield Parkrun

Photographer John Clifton has captured the action from Thornes Park - can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

The runs take place at Thornes Park, Horbury Road, starting at 9am and anyone interested in joining in can do so by simply registering at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/ before going along. Registration is free and you only ever have to register with parkrun once then remember to bring a scannable copy of the barcode you receive.